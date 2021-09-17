Schlumberger Meets with Libya NOC
Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has revealed that the chairman of its board of directors, Mustafa Sanalla, recently held a meeting with the general manager of Schlumberger Libya, Mustafa Ajaj, at NOC’s headquarters in Tripoli.
NOC noted that the meeting was devoted to discussing several “common topics”. The most important of these was said to be the financial situation of Schlumberger and the possibility of repaying debts owed by NOC.
In the meeting, Sanalla explained that NOC had received a promise from the Prime Minister to liquidate the allocated budgets, according to NOC, which highlighted that, once these are received, the debts will be paid immediately.
Ajaj is said to have praised the integrity of NOC, stressing that the company will not breach its promises. He noted that Schlumberger is also committed to all its promises regarding sustainable development projects, NOC revealed.
This was not the first meeting between NOC and a major energy player. In May, NOC revealed that it had met with representatives from Equinor and in April, NOC revealed that it had met with the chief executive officer of TotalEnergies.
The Equinor delegation was headed by Alessandri Cook, the company’s vice president, Paul McCafferty, the head of exploration and production, and Lindsay Gunaway, the head of production. During the meeting, NOC emphasized its insistence to continue cooperation with major international companies in the field of oil and gas investments in order to develop the oil industry in Libya and to transfer expertise, and also to rehabilitate damaged oilfields, in addition to building capabilities and coordinate for technical training programs to enhance the efficiency of the oil industry workers and move forward the country’s development.
In NOC’s meeting with TotalEnergies, the companies discussed strengthening bilateral relationships and expanding the scope of mutual cooperation between the two sides, NOC outlined. Social initiative programs were also said to have been discussed.
NOC was established in 1970 to assume the responsibility of oil sector operations. It owns several entities, including refining, oil and gas processing and national drilling service companies.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Dragon LNG Deploys New Drug Testing Tech
- Aker Solutions Wins Large ConocoPhillips Deal
- Oil Steady In Wake of Hurricane Nicholas
- Halliburton Selected for Offshore Israel Campaign
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets
- Oil Glut That Covid Built All But Gone
- BP Appoints New EVP of Gas and Low Carbon Energy
- Tesla Loving Norway Picks Pro Oil Labor
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Noble Declares Force Majeure On Drillship and More
- USA Rig Count Almost Doubles
- Dragon LNG Deploys New Drug Testing Tech
- Aker Solutions Wins Large ConocoPhillips Deal
- Oil Steady In Wake of Hurricane Nicholas
- Halliburton Selected for Offshore Israel Campaign
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Ida Impact on Gulf of Mexico Continues
- Oil Up for Third Week as USA Refinery Restarts Outpace Production
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Exxon Makes 20th Starboek Discovery. Liza Unity FPSO Delivered.
- Oil Company Duo Joins Horizont Energi's Blue Amonia Project