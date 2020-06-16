Schlumberger Launches Tech Agreement With CNPC Logging
Schlumberger is collaborating with China Petroleum Logging Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation, to jointly manufacture wireline downhole technology in China. The collaboration will provide CNPC Logging with a license to manufacture fit-for-basin wireline technology.
Schlumberger will support CNPC Logging on the manufacturing and sustaining activities for ThruBit through-the-bit logging technology at the CNPC Logging technology center in Xi’an, Shaanxi province.
“We are very pleased to continue evolving our relationship with CNPC Logging through this new technology access model, starting with ThruBit—one of our differentiated wireline technologies,” Djamel Idri, Wireline president, Schlumberger, said in a statement. “This technology will enable CNPC Logging to significantly improve their logging capabilities in horizontal and vertical wells across all China basins.”
Li Jianhao, president, CNPC Logging, added, “With the growing number of horizontal wells undertaken by CNPC each year, the ThruBit platform has become essential to our reservoir evaluation strategy. In today’s low oil price environment, this partnership is more important than ever and this new business model will help us to achieve mutual benefits."
Schlumberger provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the global oil and gas industry. It has product sales and services in more than 120 countries and employs about 103,000 people as of the end of first quarter of 2020. The company has executive offices in Paris, Houston, London, and The Hague, and reported revenues of $32.92 billion in 2019.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Black Stone Minerals, XTO Ink Shelby Trough Agreement
- BP Alum to Head Fuel Purchasing in TA Turnaround
- Otto Energy CEO and MD Steps Down
- BP Write-Down Implications Are Very Real
- Petrofac Bags Multi-Million Dollar Bahrain Deal
- Saudi Aramco Suspends Ops for High Island IV Rig
- China to Add 440MM Barrels to Crude Stocks
- North Sea Balder Extension Project Kicks Off
- Midstream Sector Feeling the Aftershocks of Oil Slump
- Neodrill, Baker Hughes Hit Wintershall Dea Norge Milestone
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Chesapeake Energy Plunges 74 Percent
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback
- Texas Oil and Gas Poll Shows Wariness of Biden
- Extraction Gives Execs Bonuses Ahead of Possible Default
- Northern Oil and Gas Buys Williston Basin Acreage
- Seadrill Cold Stacking Sevan Louisiana Rig, Laying Off Staff
- Non-Kuwaiti Nationals Will Not Be Hired at KPC
- Tri-Point's Oil Production, Processing Assets Heading to Auction
- Vista Proppants and Logistics Files for Chapter 11
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- Shale Faces Multibillion-Dollar Hedging Crunch
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk
- More Industry Job Cuts Coming