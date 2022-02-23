Schlumberger Launches New Drilling Service

Schlumberger has announced the introduction of the GeoSphere 360 3D reservoir mapping-while-drilling service – the latest in a line of launches.

The service leverages advanced cloud and digital solutions to deliver real-time 3D profiling of reservoir objects, according to the company, which noted that this improves reservoir understanding and enhances well placement to maximize returns from complex reservoirs.

Schlumberger noted that the GeoSphere 360 service has undergone extensive field testing in various environments globally. The company outlined that, in the Middle East, “an operator” leveraged the GeoSphere 360 service for real-time 3D mapping of sand channel bodies, “resulting in optimal well placement and maximum reservoir exposure”. In North America, another unnamed operator was said to have used the 3D reservoir mapping-while-drilling service to characterize structural and stratigraphic features of a reservoir, “providing seismic scale understanding that led to optimized field development planning”.

An unnamed North Sea operator was also said to have used the GeoSphere 360 service to integrate data from multiple scales of measurements, “enabling strategic geosteering decisions that helped reduce uncertainties, maximize well placement and optimize production potential”.

“GeoSphere 360 service is the pinnacle of reservoir mapping while drilling and the first in a series of digitally enabled technologies and services that we will bring to market this year,” Jesus Lamas, Schlumberger’s president of well construction, said in a company statement.

“Unlike conventional technologies, 3D reservoir mapping while drilling identifies fluid bodies and faults - at a volumetric reservoir scale - which is unique in the industry,” Lamas added in the statement.

“This is a transformative digital capability that drives improved reservoir understanding, optimized well placement, increased reserves bookings and production per well, and enhanced field-development decision making. Our customers can place fewer, higher-quality wells with greater certainty and confidence, improving returns from complex reservoirs and reducing the carbon intensity of field development,” he continued.

In August 2021, Schlumberger announced the launch of Optiq Schlumberger fiber-optic solutions, which the company said deliver multidomain distributed sensing capabilities for a wide range of applications and environments across the energy industry.

During the same month, the company announced the launch of the PeriScope Edge multilayer mapping-while-drilling service - which was said to expand the depth detection range and improve resolution compared to existing services - and the introduction of autonomous directional drilling, which was said to include solutions to steer autonomously through any section of the wellbore.

In June 2021, Schlumberger and IBM announced the industry’s first commercial hybrid cloud Enterprise Data Management Solution for the OSDU Data Platform. The hybrid cloud offering is designed to expand access to customers globally and is engineered to reduce time for analysis and accelerate decision-making, according to Schlumberger.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com