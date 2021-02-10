Schlumberger Eyes CCS at Cement Plants
Building materials firm LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS: HCMLY) and Schlumberger New Energy (NYSE: SLB) have partnered to explore the feasibility of capturing carbon at the former’s cement plants and storing it using the latter’s carbon sequestration technologies, Schlumberger Ltd. reported Tuesday.
“Today’s announcement is further proof of LafargeHolcim’s environmental leadership and commitment to pioneer new solutions to reduce carbon emissions on our journey to become a net-zero company,” remarked LafargeHolcim Chief Sustainability Officer Magali Anderson. “Our partnership with Schlumberger, the world’s leading provider of technology to the global energy industry, will bring new advances in storage that could be replicated at scale across our sites.”
According to a Schlumberger written statement emailed to Rigzone, the carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) feasibility study will focus on a pair of LafargeHolcim cement plants in Europe and North America. Schlumberger pointed out the collaboration marks a step toward developing a blueprint for large-scale CCS deployment.
“Partnering with LafargeHolcim is a unique opportunity to work collaboratively and demonstrate that carbon capture and storage can be done safely and at scale,” commented Ashok Belani, Schlumberger New Energy’s executive vice president. “We are quickly expanding our Schlumberger New Energy activities via strategic partnerships across several industrial sectors. This collaboration is an example of an innovative model that joins the world’s global leader in building solutions and the subsurface domain expert to cover all aspects of the carbon capture and storage value chain.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
