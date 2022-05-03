Schlumberger Expands Global AI Innovation Network
Oilfield services giant Schlumberger has expanded its global Innovation Factori network with the inauguration of a new center in Oslo, Norway.
With it, Schlumberger customers will gain access to a powerful machine learning platform with market-leading AI capabilities.
Through its partnership with AI specialist Dataiku, Schlumberger will empower its customers to leverage a single, centralized platform to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications.
“At Innovation Factori, customer teams will benefit from an agile, collaborative development approach with our domain and data science experts to address their strategic demands, such as drilling automation, digital twins for production optimization, and carbon capture and storage modeling,” said Rajeev Sonthalia, president of Digital & Integration at Schlumberger.
“Through Innovation Factori, customers can turn promising concepts into fully deployed digital solutions that extract maximum value from data to drive a major leap in business performance and, in turn, sustainability,” Sonthalia added.
Schlumberger’s Innovation Factori network expansion comes after its successful inauguration of two AI centers in the Americas, one in Rio, Brazil, and a recently opened AI center in Houston, Texas. These centers complement the global network of experts in Abu Dhabi, Beijing, and Kuala Lumpur.
Schlumberger is a technology company that partners with customers to access energy. The company provides leading digital solutions and deploys innovative technologies to enable performance and sustainability for the global energy industry. Schlumberger currently operates in 120 countries worldwide.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
