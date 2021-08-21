Schlumberger Exits OTC and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Schlumberger Exits OTC
Just before the start of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), Bloomberg reported that Schlumberger was pulling out of the event due to rising Covid-19 cases in the Houston area.
Read full article here
Oil Groups React to USA Call for OPEC to Do More
The American Petroleum Institute (API), the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) and the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) all commented on a statement by U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, which called on OPEC+ to do more to support the global recovery.
Read full article here
USA EIA Reveals New Oil Price Forecast
The United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed its latest Brent spot average price forecasts for 2021 and 2022 in its August Short Term Energy Outlook.
Read full article here
88 Energy Confirms Light Oil at Merlin-1
88 Energy Limited announced that the evaluation of the Merlin-1 well successfully demonstrated the presence of oil in multiple stacked sequences in the Cretaceous Nanushuk Formation.
Read full article here
Pemex Can't Afford to Develop Zama
Bloomberg reported that Pemex has found itself without the cash to develop the Zama field. The company took operational control of the Zama megafield last month, Bloomberg highlighted.
Read full article here
Woodside and BHP to Merge Oil and Gas Portfolios
Woodside Petroleum Ltd and BHP Group announced that they have entered into a merger commitment deed to combine their respective oil and gas portfolios by an all-stock merger. Both the Woodside and BHP boards of directors have confirmed their support for the transaction, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of the 2022.
Read full article here
