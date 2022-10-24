Schlumberger Becomes SLB, Looks Towards Lower-Carbon Future

Schlumberger has decided to change its name, color scheme, and logo to underscore its ambitions for a lower-carbon future.

Schlumberger has changed its name to SLB to affirm its transformation from the world’s largest oilfield services company to a global technology company focused on driving energy innovation for a balanced planet.

The legacy Schlumberger brand and nearly all its affiliated brands will become one under the new SLB brand, which introduces a refreshed visual identity, including a new logo for the company.

“Today we face the world’s greatest balancing act – providing reliable, accessible, and affordable energy to meet growing demand, while rapidly decarbonizing for a sustainable future,” said Olivier Le Peuch, chief executive officer of SLB.

“This dual challenge requires a balance of energy affordability, energy security, and sustainability. It requires a balance of innovation and decarbonization in the oil and gas industry as well as clean energy solutions. It requires a balanced energy mix for a balanced planet. Our new identity symbolizes SLB's commitment to moving farther and faster in facilitating the world's energy needs today and forging the road ahead for the energy transition. It’s a bold challenge,” Le Peuch added.

SLB has spent the last three years laying the groundwork for its increasing focus on low- and zero-carbon energy technology solutions while continuing to work in the oil and gas industry.

Namely, in 2020, SLB launched its New Energy business to explore partnerships and opportunities in low-carbon and carbon-neutral technologies. In 2021, SLB became the first company in the energy services industry to commit to a net-zero target inclusive of total Scope 3 emissions from the use of its technologies.

Earlier this year, the company announced SLB End-to-end Emissions Solutions, a dedicated business for eliminating methane emissions from oil and gas operations as well as recently joining the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative’s “Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative” to support energy companies’ efforts to curb the warming impact of their operational methane emissions.

Under the new SLB brand, the company will focus on delivering results-driven solutions for its customers in four areas – new energy systems, industrial decarbonization, digital at scale, and oil and gas innovation.

“Our new identity boldly symbolizes our ambition to accelerate the energy transition with sustainability at the center of everything we do. Our new brand and strategy are built for this moment in our history. A moment that demands the need for a balanced energy system for our planet and the need to achieve and go beyond net zero to address the climate challenge.”

“Everything we have chosen, from the shape of the logo to our new, bright blue color, symbolizes the boldness of our ambitions and ingenuity of our team to make the new energy future a reality. ’For a balanced planet’ is more than just our new tagline. It’s central to our purpose and our culture. It takes the incredible history of this world-class company, enhances, and moves it forward toward a more sustainable and net zero future,” Katharina Beumelburg, SLB’s chief strategy and sustainability officer, said.

