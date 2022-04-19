Schlumberger Announces Petronas Collaboration

Schlumberger has announced a collaboration with Petronas to explore opportunities in sustainability, digitalization, the internet of things and joint technology developments.

The company, which recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Petronas, noted that the collaboration will include key sustainability initiatives such as the setup of a carbon capture and storage center of excellence, encompassing a cloud-based data repository for carbon storage, CO2 separation technologies, a competency development program, and emissions management.

Schlumberger also stated that the companies will continue to focus on delivering operational excellence through digital transformation initiatives such as connecting facilities via internet of things edge technologies and building digital twins.

“This strategic partnership will further leverage digital capabilities while supporting the decarbonization of Petronas’ operations, through industry-leading technologies enabled by fit for basin digital solutions,” Amy Chua, Schlumberger’s Asia basin president, said in a company statement.

“We are fully committed to exploring joint technology development projects that deliver performance sustainably to Petronas,” Chua added in the statement.

Back in June 2021, Schlumberger announced a commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Guided by climate science, the company said at the time that it had spent 18 months conducting extensive analysis and working with experts to produce a decarbonization plan. With minimal reliance on offsets, the plan is focused on reducing Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions across the oil and gas value chain, Schlumberger highlighted in June last year.

In November 2020, Petronas announced an aspiration to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Petronas noted at the time that it will continue to intensify its efforts toward reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its assets by delivering continuous improvements in operational excellence and by deploying innovative operations and technologies.

Earlier this month, Olivier Peyret, the chairman of Schlumberger France and director of New Energy Europe, talked about how the company is leveraging its European heritage to collaborate with regional partners in developing innovations needed to achieve the European Union’s recently set, binding goal of cutting CO2 emissions 55 percent by 2030.

In March, Schlumberger announced that it had launched a dedicated business to eliminate the oil and gas industry’s methane and routine flare emissions. Schlumberger End-to-end Emissions Solutions (SEES) offers a comprehensive set of services technologies designed to give operators a robust and scalable solution for measuring, monitoring, reporting and, ultimately, eliminating methane and routine flare emissions from their operations, according to Schlumberger.

