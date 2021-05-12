Schlumberger and NOV Want Faster Automated Drilling Adoption
Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) and NOV (NYSE: NOV) are collaborating to combine their digital drilling automation offerings for wellbore construction, the companies have revealed.
The agreement is designed to accelerate adoption of automated drilling by oil and gas operators and drilling contractors, the companies noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. They added the deal will enable customers to combine Schlumberger’s surface and downhole drilling automation products with NOV’s rig automation platform.
“We are pleased to collaborate with NOV and to integrate their rig automation interface with our drilling automation solutions to unlock higher performance for operators and drilling contractors,” commented Schlumberger CEO Olivier Le Peuch. “Leveraging downhole and surface automation applications, we can deliver enhancements in operations safety and efficiency, and deliver top-quartile wells for our customers consistently.”
The joint effort integrates artificial intelligence (AI) from Schlumberger’s “DrillOps” product with NOV’s “NOVOS” process-automation platform to control all NOV rig equipment within the operation envelope, the companies stated.
“Through this collaboration, NOV demonstrates its commitment to deliver an open digital automation platform that enables drilling contractors to achieve higher consistency, safety, and efficiency with improved wellbore quality,” remarked Clay Williams, NOV’s chairman, president, and CEO. “We continue to invest in digital solutions that provide value for our customers. Drilling automation allows rig crews to focus on the big picture to drive performance and less on manual, repetitive tasks.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
