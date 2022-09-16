Schlumberger And Cognite Form Strategic Data Solutions Partnership
Schlumberger and Cognite have inked a strategic partnership that would see the integration of Schlumberger’s Enterprise Data Solution for subsurface with Cognite Data Fusion. Through this partnership, customers can integrate data from reservoirs, wells, and facilities in a single, open platform, and leverage embedded AI and advanced analytics tools to optimize production, reduce costs and decrease operational footprint.
“Operational data in the production domain is a vastly underutilized customer asset due to its complexity and lack of contextualization at scale. Our strategic partnership with Cognite leverages Cognite Data Fusion to extract better and faster insights from our domain-specific applications in flow assurance, process simulation, and bespoke AI solutions developed with customers. Combined with Schlumberger’s Enterprise Data Solution for subsurface, Cognite and Schlumberger are creating the first offering in the market with access to contextualized data in an interoperable platform,” said Rajeev Sonthalia, president, Digital & Integration, Schlumberger. “Together, we will make vast quantities of data easily available for customers to use and innovate at scale quickly, to increase production, improve financial performance, and achieve sustainability goals.”
Schlumberger will be the lead commercial partner and will exclusively provide customers with access to the Enterprise Data Solution. The partners will co-develop compatible applications and solutions, leveraging decades of digital solutions expertise from Schlumberger and Cognite Data Fusion’s unique capabilities. Schlumberger’s domain-driven AI, IoT and simulation engines integrated with Cognite’s high-performance data, and automation technologies help customers accelerate returns from their producing assets.
“Cognite’s partnership with Schlumberger provides customers in the energy sector with a secure, scalable data platform upon which business applications can deliver operational efficiencies and help achieve sustainability goals,” said Girish Rishi, CEO of Cognite. “We are honored to bring Schlumberger, a company with trusted, global roots in the energy sector, into our growing partner ecosystem.”
The partnership’s initial focus is production operations in the energy sector. For customers, this means better management of data models, improved time to value, and enhanced outcomes to increase value from their current portfolio of assets.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
