Schlumberger Alum Joins McDermott Board
Andrew F. Gould, the former chairman and CEO of Schlumberger Ltd., has joined McDermott International, Ltd.’s board of directors, McDermott reported Thursday.
Gould’s appointment is effective Aug. 27, 2020.
“Andrew’s decades of experience in operations and financial leadership in the global oil and gas industry make him an invaluable addition to our board of directors,” McDermott President and CEO David Dickson remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “We look forward to leveraging his expertise leading multinational companies and extensive industry knowledge as we advance McDermott’s strategic direction.”
Gould’s background includes a 37-year career with Schlumberger, followed by four years as chairman of BG Group PLC, McDermott noted. The firm pointed out that Gould has served on the boards of Saudi Aramco, Rio Tinto PLC and Rio Tinto Ltd. It added that he currently sits on the board of Occidental Petroleum and serves as partner and chairman of the CSL Capital Management Energy Council.
“I am very pleased to be joining the board at this critical moment in the company’s story,” commented Gould. “I have seen what McDermott can achieve in many parts of the world and look forward to contributing to their future success.”
Gould holds an undergraduate degree in economic history from the University of Wales at Cardiff, an honorary doctorate in engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and an honorary fellowship at Cardiff University, McDermott stated.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
