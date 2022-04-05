SBM Scores FPSO Award For Fourth Exxon Guyana Project

Exxon and SBM Offshore have signed a deal for the supply of an FPSO for the Yellowtail project off Guyana, SBM's largest so far.

Following a final investment decision for the Yellowtail project off Guyana, ExxonMobil and SBM Offshore have signed a deal for the supply of an FPSO for the project, SBM’s largest so far.

Exxon announced the final investment decision for the Yellowtail development on Monday, soon after receiving government and regulatory approvals.

Yellowtail will be the company’s fourth, and largest, project in the Stabroek Block. It is expected to produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day starting in 2025.

Production from the FPSO vessel – to be named One Guyana – will develop an estimated resource of more than 900 million barrels of oil. The $10 billion project will include six drill centers with up to 67 development wells.

SBM Offshore said on Tuesday that Exxon’s affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, confirmed the award of contracts for the Yellowtail development project located in the Stabroek Block in Guyana.

Under these contracts, SBM Offshore will construct, install, lease, and operate the One Guyana FPSO for a period of up to two years, after which the FPSO ownership and operation will transfer to the Exxon affiliate.

The award follows the completion of front-end engineering and design studies, receipt of requisite government approvals, and the final investment decision on the project by ExxonMobil and block co-venturers.

The One Guyana FPSO design is based on SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward program that incorporates the company’s new build, multi-purpose floater hull combined with several standardized topsides modules.

The FPSO will be designed to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day, will have an associated gas treatment capacity of 450 million cubic feet per day, and a water injection capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.

The FPSO will be spread moored in a water depth of about 5,900 feet and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

SBM Offshore added that it would be continuing its work with Guyanese companies and will be further recruiting and employing Guyanese engineers on the One Guyana project team.

The turnkey phase of the project is executed by a special purpose company established by SBM Offshore and McDermott. SBM Offshore holds 70 percent and McDermott holds 30 percent equity ownership in this company. The FPSO will be fully owned by SBM Offshore.

ExxonMobil’s ongoing offshore exploration in Guyana has so far discovered a recoverable resource of more than 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels. The company anticipates up to 10 projects on the Stabroek Block to develop this resource.

Currently, the company is producing oil via the FPSO Liza Unity which produced first oil on February 11, 2022, and the Liza Destiny FPSO which started production in December 2019.