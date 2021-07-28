SBM Offshore Signs 26 Year FPSO Deal with Petrobras
SBM Offshore has announced that it has signed contracts with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) for the 26.25 year lease and operation of the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré.
The FPSO will be deployed at the Búzios field in the Santos Basin approximately 110 miles offshore Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. SBM Offshore, which noted that it is progressing with the design and construction of the vessel using its Fast4Ward program, noted that the delivery of the FPSO is expected in the second half of 2024.
Back in February this year, SBM Offshore revealed that it had signed a letter of intent with Petróleo Petrobras for a 26.25 year lease and operation contract for the FPSO. In a company statement at the time, SBM Offshore outlined that, under the contract, it is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and operation of the vessel.
Almirante Tamandaré will be the largest oil producing unit operating offshore Brazil and one of the largest in the world, according to SBM Offshore, which noted that the FPSO will have a daily processing capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil and 12 million cubic meters of gas. The FPSO will also have a water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day and a minimum storage capacity of 1.4 million barrels of crude oil, SBM Offshore highlighted.
SBM Offshore’s main activities are the design, supply, installation, operation, and life extension of floating production solutions for the offshore energy industry over the full lifecycle, the company’s website notes. Last month, the business announced that it had completed the project financing of the Prosperity FPSO for a total of $1.05 billion. The Prosperity FPSO project is part of the Payara development offshore Guyana.
Petrobras is a Brazilian company with over 49,000 employees. It describes itself as one of the largest producers of oil and gas in the world, and is primarily engaged in exploration and production, refining, energy generation and trading.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- NECCUS Appoints Renewables Heavyweight as CEO
- Brookfield Wins Inter Pipeline Backing for $6.8B Deal
- SBM Offshore Signs 26 Year FPSO Deal with Petrobras
- Data Doubts Cloud China Carbon Market
- Pemex Building Refinery in Green Area
- Haaland Accused of Defying USA Judge on Oil Leasing
- Shell Wins Stake in Sarawak Block
- Oil Up as Report Points to Shrinking USA Stockpiles
- Proserv Bags Deal for 22 Wellhead Control Panels
- Is Petroleum Engineering Training Keeping Up with the Times?
- Venezuela Aims to Nearly Triple Oil Output This Year
- Novatek Establishes Climate Subcommittee
- McDermott Wins Baltic Chemical Project
- Russia Weighs Gasoline Export Ban
- France Resists EU Carbon Market Plan
- Gas Byproduct Prices Surge 57 Percent
- Eni Expands Renewable Projects
- Santos Sees Record at Van Gogh Asset
- Brookfield Moves Closer to Pipeline Victory
- OGA Fines BP
- Shell to Trim Refinery Portfolio
- Qatar Petroleum Raises $12B+ in Bond Offering
- Oil Prices Loom Over Biden Drilling Rights Blueprint
- Petrofac Bags Ithaca Energy Deal
- Shell Proposes Large Scale Canada CCS Project
- ADNOC Dishes Out $760MM+ in Awards
- Pemex Will Operate Mexico's Biggest Private Oil Find
- Energy Inflation Gathers Pace in Europe
- Petrofac Nets New Deal
- Chevron Awards Deal Worth Around $1B