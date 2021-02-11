SBM Offshore Sheds Hundreds of Jobs

SBM Offshore revealed Thursday that a company reorganization has led to a reduction of approximately 600 jobs, compared to year-end 2019.

The business noted in its latest results statement that the annualized cost of these positions is approximately $100 million and highlighted that severance costs incurred in 2020 amounted to $46 million. In its half year earnings report, SBM Offshore announced that it had reorganized the allocation of activities in its centers to become more efficient. According to its website, SBM Offshore employs around 4,450 people worldwide.

“2020 has been a difficult year for everyone, including SBM Offshore,” Bruno Chabas, SBM Offshore’s chief executive officer, said in the company’s full year 2020 earnings report.

“Covid-19 affected our clients and the wider energy market and impacted our operations and projects. Our teams admirably met the challenge,” he added.

“The pandemic acted as a catalyst for our transformation. Our business is now structured along three long-term value platforms; the ocean infrastructure Lease and Operate portfolio, the Turnkey experience and technical know-how adding new products to grow this portfolio and the New Energies business centered on gas, renewables and digital services,” Chabas went on to state.

SBM Offshore recorded revenues of $2.3 billion in 2020, which marked a nine percent increase from 2019. Profit attributable to shareholders came in at $38 million last year, which marked a drop of 84 percent compared to 2019. Despite Covid-19, the company’s fleet uptime during 2020 was 99 percent, which was said to be in line with the fleet’s lifetime historical average.

SBM Offshore is responsible for safely and reliably operating and maintaining floating production and storage facilities around the world, the company’s website states. SBM Offshore, which has over 340 years of cumulative operating experience, has offices all around the world.

