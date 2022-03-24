SBM Offshore Sells Minority Interest In Another Brazilian FPSO
Dutch FPSO operator SBM Offshore has turned to its Japanese partners Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) to sell stakes in the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão.
Mitsubishi Corporation and NYK have each acquired a 25 percent and 20 percent ownership interest, respectively, in the special purpose companies related to the lease and operation of the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão. SBM Offshore is the operator and will remain the majority shareholder with 55 percent ownership interest.
To remind, in November last year, SBM Offshore signed contracts with Petrobras for the 22.5 years lease and operation of FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão.
The FPSO is currently under construction. It will be deployed at the Mero field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil, 100 miles offshore Rio de Janeiro, under a 22.5-year lease and operate contract with Petrobras.
The Mero Unitized field is operated by Petrobras which holds 38.6 percent. Its partners in the project are Shell Brasil and TotalEnergies which hold 19.3 each while CNPC and CNOOC Limited own 9.65 percent. The final partner is Pré-sal Petróleo SA – PPSA which holds the remaining 3.5 percent. PPSA is the Federal Union representative in non-contracted areas. First oil from the project is expected in 2025.
Mitsubishi and NYK have also acquired stakes in the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré for which SBM Offshore signed a lease deal with Petrobras in July last year. The Japanese partners acquired a respective 25 percent and 20 percent ownership interest.
FPSO Almirante Tamandaré is also currently under construction. The FPSO will be deployed at the Búzios field in the Santos Basin approximately 112 miles offshore Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, under a 26.25-year lease and operate contract with Petrobras.
First oil from the field is expected in the second half of 2024. Petrobras is operating the Búzios field in partnership with CNODC and CNOOC.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- California Hits New Gasoline Price Record
- Chaotic European Gas Market Handed Another Twist
- Commercial Operators Advised to Avoid Ukraine EEZ
- Banking Giant ING No Longer Funding New Oil And Gas Fields
- McDermott Hits Milestone On Largest APAC Subsea Project
- Waldorf Buys MOL UK, Doubles Stake In Catcher Field
- Key Themes That Will Redefine Europe
- UK Tightens Sanctions On Russia, Gazprom And Rosneft Officials
- Oil Demand Threatened by China Covid Lockdowns
- Ukraine Wants Iran Style Sanctions on Russia Energy
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- USA Condemns Attacks Reportedly Targeting Saudi Oil Site
- Front Month WTI Oil at Risk of Melt Up
- OMV to Cease Oil and Gas Production
- Conflicting Signals Abound in Oil
- Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes Freeze Russian Ops
- Nigeria Can Fill European Oil And Gas Supply Shortage
- Most Americans Say Gas Price Is Serious Problem
- Saipem Scores $325MM Aker BP Drilling Award
- Eni Makes Significant Oil And Gas Discovery In Algerian Desert
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known