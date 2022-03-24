SBM Offshore Sells Minority Interest In Another Brazilian FPSO

SBM Offshore has signed a new deal with Mitsubishi and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha to sell a minority stake in FPSO Alexandre de Gusmao.

Dutch FPSO operator SBM Offshore has turned to its Japanese partners Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) to sell stakes in the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão.

Mitsubishi Corporation and NYK have each acquired a 25 percent and 20 percent ownership interest, respectively, in the special purpose companies related to the lease and operation of the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão. SBM Offshore is the operator and will remain the majority shareholder with 55 percent ownership interest.

To remind, in November last year, SBM Offshore signed contracts with Petrobras for the 22.5 years lease and operation of FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão.

The FPSO is currently under construction. It will be deployed at the Mero field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil, 100 miles offshore Rio de Janeiro, under a 22.5-year lease and operate contract with Petrobras.

The Mero Unitized field is operated by Petrobras which holds 38.6 percent. Its partners in the project are Shell Brasil and TotalEnergies which hold 19.3 each while CNPC and CNOOC Limited own 9.65 percent. The final partner is Pré-sal Petróleo SA – PPSA which holds the remaining 3.5 percent. PPSA is the Federal Union representative in non-contracted areas. First oil from the project is expected in 2025.

Mitsubishi and NYK have also acquired stakes in the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré for which SBM Offshore signed a lease deal with Petrobras in July last year. The Japanese partners acquired a respective 25 percent and 20 percent ownership interest.

FPSO Almirante Tamandaré is also currently under construction. The FPSO will be deployed at the Búzios field in the Santos Basin approximately 112 miles offshore Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, under a 26.25-year lease and operate contract with Petrobras.

First oil from the field is expected in the second half of 2024. Petrobras is operating the Búzios field in partnership with CNODC and CNOOC.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com