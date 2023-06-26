SBM Offshore Secures $1.6B for FPSO Alexandre de Gusmao
SBM Offshore has signed a deal with a consortium of 12 international banks to finance the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão project. The financing in the amount of $1.615 billion is additionally insured by three international Export Credit Agencies (ECA).
The financing is composed of four separate facilities with a ca. 6.6 percent weighted average cost of debt and a 14-year post-completion maturity for both the ECA covered facilities and the uncovered facility, the company said.
The FPSO’s design incorporates SBM Offshore’s “industry leading” Fast4Ward new build, multi-purpose hull, SBM Offshore noted. The FPSO will have a processing capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil and 12 million cubic meters of gas per day, SBM Offshore highlighted in its statement, adding that it will have an estimated greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity within the range of 8-12 kgCO2e/boe1 for the company’s new build FPSOs, “benefiting from proprietary emission reduction technologies”.
FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão is owned and operated by special purpose companies owned by affiliated companies of SBM Offshore (55 percent) and its partners (45 percent). The FPSO will be deployed at the Mero unitized field located in the Santos Basin approximately 160 kilometers (99.4 miles) offshore Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, under a 22.5-year lease and operate contract with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras).
The Mero unitized field is operated by Petrobras (38.6 percent), in partnership with Shell Brasil (19.3 percent), TotalEnergies (19.3 percent), CNPC (9.65 percent), CNOOC (9.65 percent) and Pré-sal Petróleo S.A. – PPSA (3.5 percent), representing the government in the non-contracted area.
Financing for the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão follows shortly after the FPSO Sepetiba, SBM Offshore’s third Fast4Ward FPSO, sailed away from the BOMESC shipyard, China, after successful completion of the topsides integration and onshore commissioning phases.
The FPSO has commenced its transit to the Mero field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil, located 180 kilometers (111 miles) offshore Rio de Janeiro. SBM Offshore has a contract with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) for the 22.5 years lease and operation of FPSO Sepetiba. First oil is expected in the second half of 2023.
The FPSO will have the capacity to produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil per day and has storage capacity of 1,400,000 barrels of oil, the company reminded.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
