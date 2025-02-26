SBM Offshore Logs Record Annual Revenue

SBM Offshore N.V. has posted record directional revenue for 2024, as well as increases in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and net profit.

The company said in its annual report that directional revenue jumped 35 percent from 2023, reaching $6.1 billion. The increase, according to the company, was driven by Directional Turnkey revenue, which jumped 45 percent.

The Turnkey segment pushed directional EBITDA to $1.9 billion, 44 percent above the $1.3 billion reported for 2023.

Directional net profit increased by over 70 percent to $907 million, mainly reflecting the increase in directional EBITDA, SBM Offshore said.

“SBM Offshore has delivered excellent results in 2024 with a record-level directional revenue of $6.1 billion and record-level directional EBITDA of $1.9 billion, reflecting three new awards and the purchases of FPSOs Prosperity and Liza Destiny by ExxonMobil Guyana”, Øivind Tangen, CEO of SBM Offshore, said. “Thanks to the addition of three new awards, we ended the year with a record $35.1 billion backlog”, Tangen said.

Tangen said the outlook for new deepwater projects is strong given their low break-even prices and low emission intensity. “In the next three years, we see 16 projects in the company’s core market of large and complex FPSOs, driven by the promising prospects in Brazil, Guyana, Suriname, and Namibia. We have ordered our 10th MPF hull giving us two hulls to support tendering activities. We will remain disciplined in selecting the highest quality projects”, Tangen said.

SBM Offshore said its projects are progressing, with the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré achieving its first oil in February 2025. The FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão is en route to Brazil, with the first oil expected in mid-2025. FPSO One Guyana is finalizing commissioning, targeting first oil in the second half of 2025. FPSO Jaguar's hull arrived in Singapore for further work, with first oil planned for 2027. FSO Trion and FPSO GranMorgu projects are advancing as scheduled, SBM Offshore said.

Meanwhile, FPSO Saxi Batuque's lease has been extended to June 2026, SBM Offshore said.

