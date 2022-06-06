SBM Offshore CTO Taking On Heerema Marine Contractors CEO Role
Floating production solutions provider to the offshore oil and gas industry SBM Offshore has announced that Philippe Barril has decided to step down from his role as Chief Transition Officer (CTO) on August 31, 2022.
Namely, Barril will be taking on a new role outside SBM Offshore as the new Chief Executive Officer of Heerema Marine Contractors from September 1, 2022.
Barril was appointed as a member of the Management Board and Chief Operating Officer in 2015, becoming CTO in April 2022 with responsibility for Human Resources, Legal & Compliance, Health, Safety, Security, and Environment, and some other corporate functions.
Following his departure, it has been decided to simplify the structure of the Management Board. The CTO portfolio will therefore be allocated among the remaining three Management Board members to ensure continued focus on SBM Offshore’s advancement as an energy transition company.
“I would like to thank Philippe for his partnership and significant contribution to the Company over the past seven years. He has played a key role in the delivery of our strategy and our performance as a full lifecycle energy transition company, overseeing the realization of the Fast4Ward program and the substantial increase in our order book that this has enabled,” Bruno Chabas, CEO of SBM Offshore, said.
“Further, I would like to acknowledge the role Philippe has played in enhancing the focus on safety and health management and the continuation of our outstanding operating performance of our fleet. He is a great colleague and team player. We wish him every success in his new role,” he added.
“The last seven years have been an amazing experience and I would like to thank all my colleagues at SBM Offshore for their commitment, resilience, and delivery of our group vision. A particular note for my Management Board colleagues whether past or present for their remarkable team spirit,” the departing Barril stated. “I look forward to joining Heerema Marine Contractors, a leader of the offshore industry, and to contribute with its teams to its unique positioning within the energy transition space.”
