SBM Offshore And Petrobras Sign Deal For Mero FPSO
FPSO operator SBM Offshore has signed contracts with Petrobras for the 22.5 years lease and operation of FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão for work offshore Brazil.
FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão will be deployed at the Mero field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil, approximately 100 miles from Arraial do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro state. The FPSO will be the fourth vessel of its kind in the definitive system for the Mero field.
Mero is a project under Libra Consortium responsibility, in which Petrobras is the operator with 40 percent. Its partners Shell and TotalEnergies hold 20 percent each while CNODC and CNOOC hold 10 percent each. Pré-sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) is the manager of this contract.
SBM Offshore will design and construct the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão under its Fast4Ward program. The company’s fifth MPF hull has been allocated to this project. Completion of the FPSO is expected in 2024 and production is scheduled to start in 2025.
The fourth MPF hull, which will become the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré – the largest oil production unit to operate offshore Brazil – has also been allocated to Petrobras and will be working on the Búzios field.
SBM Offshore ordered the hulls for the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré and FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão back in December 2019. The hulls were ordered from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and Offshore (SWS) and China Merchants Industry Holdings (CMIH), respectively.
The first three FPSO’s made under SBM’s Fast4Ward program were allocated to ExxonMobil’s Guyana developments.
As for the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão, it will be capable of processing 180 thousand barrels of oil and 423.8 cubic feet per day of gas.
The project foresees the interconnection of 15 wells to the FPSO, 8 of which are oil producers, 6 water and gas injectors, and 1 convertible well from producer to gas injector through a subsea infrastructure composed of rigid production and injection pipelines and flexible service pipelines. So far, the project has four wells drilled and two completed.
Before this contract was signed, Petrobras already agreed to three definitive Mero systems. The first, or Mero 1, will start producing in 2022 through FPSO Guanabara. It will be followed by Mero 2 via the FPSO Sepetiba in 2023, while Mero 3 will start production in 2024 through the FPSO Marechal Duque de Caxias.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Oil Rebounds as Traders Size Up Covid Threat
- CNOOC Starts Up Production From Buzzard Phase II
- JX Nippon Selling UK Assets To NEO Energy For $1.7B
- Continued Oil Price Reduction Commentary Expected
- Noreco CEO Resigns With CFO Taking Acting Managing Director Role
- Trans Mountain Gives Pipeline Update
- Saudi Energy Minister Not Concerned About Omicron
- Biden Says USA Gas Prices Will Drop Soon
- CMA Refers CHC Deal for In-Depth Investigation
- McDermott LNG Net-Zero Study For Shell Complete
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Oil Crashes on New Variant Implications
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- BP Starts Flowing Oil From Angolan Offshore Field
- OGA Says Continuing North Sea Exploration is Vital
- Oil Crashes as New Covid Variant Roils Markets
- Petrobras Hires Seadrill Rig Tandem For Buzios Field Work
- Parkland Pausing Burnaby Refinery Processing Ops
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation