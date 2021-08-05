SBM and Petrobras Sign LOI for 22+ Year FPSO Deal
SBM Offshore has announced that it has signed a letter of intent with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) for 22.5 year lease and operate contracts for the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão.
The FPSO, which will be deployed at the Mero field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil, will be designed and constructed using SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward program, the company highlighted. Completion of the FPSO is expected in 2024.
FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão will be designed to produce 180,000 barrels of oil per day and treat 12 million standard cubic meters of gas per day, SBM Offshore noted. It will have a water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day and a minimum storage capacity of 1.4 million barrels of crude oil.
“The signing of this letter of intent is the second major project award this year by our key client Petrobras,” Bruno Chabas, the chief executive officer of SBM Offshore, said in a company statement. “Our industry leading Fast4Ward program continues to address clients’ needs to develop large-scale and complex FPSOs providing cost efficient and low GHG intensity solutions,” he added.
Last month, SBM Offshore announced that it had signed contracts with Petrobras for the 26.25 year lease and operation of the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré. In February this year, the company revealed that it had signed a letter of intent with Petrobras for a 26.25 year lease and operation contract for the FPSO.
Earlier this month, TotalEnergies announced that it and its partners had taken the investment decision for the fourth phase of the Mero project. The Libra block, where the Mero field is located, is under a Production Sharing Agreement to a consortium comprised of Petrobras, which holds a 40 percent stake, Shell Brasil and TotalEnergies, which each hold a 20 percent interest, and CNODC and CNOOC, which each hold a 10 percent stake. The state owned company Pré-Sal Petróleo SA is the manager of the Production Sharing Contract.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Russia Oil and Condensate Output Rises
- Covid Batters Leading Asia Importer
- Subsea 7 Makes Floating Wind Acquisition
- Eni Makes New Oil Find Offshore Mexico
- Greenlight for Giant Mero Field Development Phase 4
- Oil Tanker Attack Emulates Shadow War
- Devon and Conoco Study $10B Shell Permian Assets
- Rapid Iran Oil Comeback Now Looks Less Likely
- Shale Drillers Leave $12B on Table
- OPITO Creates Energy Transition Team
- USA Rig Count Drops
- Russia Oil and Condensate Output Rises
- Exxon Posts Highest Profit in More Than 2 Years
- TC Energy Corp Targets Military Site for New Project
- USA Vehicle Miles Quietly Eclipse Pre-Pandemic Levels
- Oil Search and Santos to Merge into LNG Powerhouse
- Covid Batters Leading Asia Importer
- Tellurian and Shell Finalize 10-Year LNG Deal
- Subsea 7 Makes Floating Wind Acquisition
- Eni Makes New Oil Find Offshore Mexico
- Shell to Trim Refinery Portfolio
- Oil Prices Loom Over Biden Drilling Rights Blueprint
- Shell Proposes Large Scale Canada CCS Project
- ADNOC Dishes Out $760MM+ in Awards
- Chevron Awards Deal Worth Around $1B
- Petrofac Nets New Deal
- New Petrobras Boss Surprises Naysayers
- Oil and Gas Reform Bill Clears Nigeria Parliament
- USA Rig Count Drops
- Oil Sands Carbon Cuts Come with $60B Bill