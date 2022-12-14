Savannah In Petronas Deal Worth up to $1.25B

Savannah Energy plc has announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Petronas International Corporation Limited to acquire Petronas’ entire oil and gas business in South Sudan through the acquisition of Petronas Carigali Nile Limited (PCNL) for a total cash consideration of up to $1.25 billion.

The deal is subject to certain completion adjustments, Savannah noted, adding that the transaction is conditional upon the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent including, inter alia, the approval of the Government of the Republic of South Sudan, the approval of Savannah’s shareholders and the re-admission to trading on AIM taking effect.

Savannah said the transaction consideration is expected to be financed through a combination of the enlarged group’s available cash resources and debt. The transaction constitutes a reverse takeover transaction pursuant to AIM Rule 14, Savannah noted.

Completion of the deal would result in Savannah acquiring PCNL’s interests in three joint operating companies, which operate Block 3/7, Block 1/2/4, and Block 5A in South Sudan, Savannah highlighted. The Petronas assets contain interests in 64 producing fields and produced an average gross 153,200 barrels of oil per day in 2021, Savannah outlined.

Petronas made no mention of the deal on its website. Rigzone has asked Savannah Energy and Petronas if the deal will result in any workforce cuts. At the time of writing, neither company has yet responded to Rigzone.

On December 9, Savannah announced the completion of its acquisition of ExxonMobil’s entire upstream and midstream asset portfolio in Chad and Cameroon, including operatorship of the upstream assets. The ExxonMobil transaction constituted a reverse takeover transaction pursuant to AIM Rule 14, Savannah highlighted.

Savannah Energy is an AIM quoted British independent energy company focused around the delivery of “projects that matter” in Africa and is active in Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria. As of December 31, 2021, there were 230 employees in the Savannah group, according to the company’s website.

Petronas describes itself as a dynamic global energy group with a presence in over 50 countries. The business has more than 46,000 employees, according to its website.

