Saulsbury Opens Northern Operations in Bakken Play
To extend its reach in the Bakken formation, Saulsbury Industries has opened its Northern Operations and new office in Bismarck, North Dakota. The new location will support the oil and gas, gas processing, refining, agricultural, renewable and chemical industries as an engineering, procurement, construction and field services provider.
It will also offer supporting services for front-end engineering, AFE estimating and scoping support, as well as stand-alone electrical, instrumentation and construction services.
"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our North Dakota location," said Dennis Chismar, Senior Vice President, Business Development. "The Bismarck office represents the strategic expansion of Saulsbury's services throughout the northern and midwestern United States and provides our clients with strong operational capabilities and proven project execution leaders."
Chat York, President and CEO said the expansion is a significant milestone for the company.
"Adding this permanent foothold in the Bakken formation allows us to tap into a deeper pool of talent to continue providing industry-leading support and service to our clients. It also enables us to look for opportunities in additional markets."
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Marathon Dials Back Activity, Trims 2020 Budget
- Oil Workers Test Positive for Virus
- Occidental Confirms Dividend and Capex Cuts
- US Oil Output to Dip for the First Time Since 2016
- New Mexico Sets New Royalty Record
- McDermott's Train 3 of Freeport LNG Hits Final Stage
- Harold Hamm Seeks US Dumping Probe Into Saudi Oil Flood
- Saulsbury Opens Northern Operations in Bakken Play
- Tellurian Shifts Resources to Prioritize Driftwood LNG
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Texas Oil Bodies Respond to Oil Price Crash
- ConocoPhillips Divests Niobara and Permian Assets
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Parsley, Diamondback Tweak Drilling Outlook on Weak Prices
- Basic Energy Acquires C&J Well Services Ops for $94MM
- Gas Stocks Climb Amid Oil Market Chaos
- WPX Expands Permian Footprint with Felix Energy Acquisition
- Chevron Launching Layoffs in April
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Exxon Hits the Brakes on Permian After Virus Pummels Oil
- Oil Sinks in Worst Week Since 2008
- Texas Oil Bodies Respond to Oil Price Crash
- Alta Mesa Laying off 91 Employees, Closing Headquarters
- ConocoPhillips Divests Niobara and Permian Assets