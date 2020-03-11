Saulsbury Opens Northern Operations in Bakken Play

New location represents the EPC company's strategic expansion throughout the northern and midwestern US.

To extend its reach in the Bakken formation, Saulsbury Industries has opened its Northern Operations and new office in Bismarck, North Dakota. The new location will support the oil and gas, gas processing, refining, agricultural, renewable and chemical industries as an engineering, procurement, construction and field services provider.

It will also offer supporting services for front-end engineering, AFE estimating and scoping support, as well as stand-alone electrical, instrumentation and construction services.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our North Dakota location," said Dennis Chismar, Senior Vice President, Business Development. "The Bismarck office represents the strategic expansion of Saulsbury's services throughout the northern and midwestern United States and provides our clients with strong operational capabilities and proven project execution leaders."

Chat York, President and CEO said the expansion is a significant milestone for the company.

"Adding this permanent foothold in the Bakken formation allows us to tap into a deeper pool of talent to continue providing industry-leading support and service to our clients. It also enables us to look for opportunities in additional markets."

