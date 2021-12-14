Saudis Warn Traders Against Shorting Oil
Saudi Arabia’s energy minister warned traders against shorting oil, saying OPEC+ could react quickly to any fall in prices.
OPEC+, a 23-nation group led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided on Dec. 2 to raise daily crude output by 400,000 barrels in January. But it kept the meeting open and said it would be able to reconvene at short notice to change course.
“I call my friends every day, we chat and share notes,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in Riyadh, referring to fellow OPEC+ ministers. “So the meeting is truly not suspended. It continues to be in session.”
That strategy has helped bolster crude prices by making traders warier of taking short positions, according to analysts.
While oil’s soared about 45% this year with economies rebounding from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, it slumped more than 10% on Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving. That was mainly due to the discovery of the omicron variant of the virus.
Brent crude has since recovered some of its losses, trading around $75 barrel on Monday.
“Thanksgiving was a Thanksgiving day for the speculators,” the minister said. “But let them dare to do another Thanksgiving. They will be ouching like hell.”
The next OPEC+ meeting, to decide on production for February, is scheduled for Jan. 4.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- ADNOC Announces Significant Onshore Find
- Key Oil and Gas Themes for 2022
- Shell Signs Egypt Farm Out Deals
- USA Expects Permian Oil Output to Hit Record in December
- Woodside, Santos Get New CFOs At Crucial Points For Both Companies
- Namibia Drilling Heating Up With Two Wells In Two Weeks
- Vaalco Spuds First Well In Gabon Drilling Campaign
- Ecuador Calls Force Majeure on Oil Contracts
- Pipeline Issue Forces Petrobras To Shut Down Manati Field
- IEA Says Oil Surplus Returns
- The 5 Main Sources of Oil Demand Disappointment
- Giant Argos Platform Arrives To GOM Offshore Home (VIDEO)
- Shell Makes Another Discovery In GOM Perdido Corridor
- Americans Get a Break at the Gas Pump
- Oil Experiencing Pandemic Deja Vu
- Top Headlines: USA Set to Become Largest LNG Exporter in The World and More
- Petrobras Hires Third Seadrill Drillship For Buzios Field
- Exxon-Led Trio Considers Creating Hydrogen Hub In Southampton
- Saudis Warn Energy Transition Will Cause Oil Price Spikes
- BP Comms and Advocacy EVP Heads to Disney
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Petrobras Hires Seadrill Rig Tandem For Buzios Field Work