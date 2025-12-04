Saudis Cut Main Oil Price to 5-Year Low

Saudi Arabia cut the price of its flagship crude grade to the lowest level in five years.

State producer Saudi Aramco will reduce the price of its Arab Light grade for Asian customers to a 60-cent premium to the regional benchmark for January, according to a price list seen by Bloomberg. It’s the lowest since January 2021 and a drop that was largely in-line with a survey of refiners and traders.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies affirmed over the weekend a previous decision to pause production increases in the first quarter of next year, citing a period of weaker seasonal demand during winter months across much of Asia, Europe and North America.

Crude prices are down about 16% this year as booming supply from the Americas, in tandem with hikes from the OPEC+ grouping itself, exceeded subdued demand growth. The International Energy Agency has predicted a record glut in 2026, while Wall Street banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. see futures heading lower.

Aramco cut all of its prices to Asian buyers, with its Arab Medium crude flipping to a discount for the first time since late-2020.

Global benchmark Brent futures erased an earlier gain to trade little changed after the prices were released.