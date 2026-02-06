Saudis Cut Key Oil Price for Asian Buyers

Saudi Arabia cut the price of its main oil grade for buyers in Asia to the lowest in years.

State oil producer Saudi Aramco will reduce the price of its Arab Light grade by 30 cents a barrel to parity with the regional benchmark for March, according to a price list seen by Bloomberg. That brings pricing for the kingdom’s most plentiful crude blend to the lowest level since late 2020.

Still, Aramco’s cut was not as deep as buyers expected, coming in smaller than even the most modest estimate of a reduction in a survey of refiners and traders. That offers a sign that the kingdom has faith in demand for its barrels and Aramco’s Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser has previously said that fears of a glut are overblown.

Saudi Arabia’s monthly crude pricing is keenly watched by traders across the globe as it sets the tone for other sellers in the world’s top producing regions. Asia is the biggest market for Middle Eastern crude, with the prices set for refiners determining the profitability of processing and influencing the cost of fuels like gasoline and diesel the world over.

Aramco also cut pricing for its Arab Medium and Arab Heavy crude grades to Asia to the lowest levels since mid 2020, while it increased prices for the Extra Light and Super Light blends. That split reflects that dynamic in the Middle East market where prices for the heavier and more sulfurous crudes that are most plentiful in the region have trailed those for the lighter blends.

The OPEC+ producers group, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, agreed to keep production levels steady during talks on Feb. 1, maintaining an earlier decision to forgo output increases to avoid flooding the market. In November, eight of the group’s key members decided to pause increases through the first quarter, after a months-long stretch of easing output quotas and adding barrels to win back market share.

The lack of additional supply coming to market likely also played in to Aramco’s decision to reduce prices less than expected, given that refiners typically request increased supplies when costs are lower.

Global benchmark Brent crude dropped 18% last year as the addition of supplies from OPEC+, as well as from countries like the US and Guyana, outpaced growth in demand. So far this year, prices have jumped and are currently trading above $68 a barrel as concerns that the US might attack Iran keep traders on edge.

The kingdom also cut prices for all of its grades to Europe by 30 cents a barrel. Shipments of Medium and Heavy crude to the US were reduced by the same amount, while lighter grades to the US decreased by 10 cents a barrel.