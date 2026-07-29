Saudi State Oil Shipper Posts Record Profit on Higher Freight Rates

The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) said Wednesday it has set a new company record with SAR 2.75 billion ($731.9 million) in net profit for the second quarter (Q2), up 574 percent year-on-year on higher activity and freight rates.

First-half (H1) net income soared 421 percent against the first six months of 2025 to SAR 4.9 billion. Q2 revenue rose 156 percent year-on-year to SAR 6.31 billion, while H1 revenue increased 144 percent to SAR 11.27 billion.

"The strong performance was primarily driven by Bahri Oil, which benefited from higher freight rates and increased vessel chartering activity to meet growing customer demand", Bahri said in a statement.

"Bahri Chemicals & Product Services, Bahri Dry Bulk, logistics services and marine services also contributed to revenue growth.

"The results reflect Bahri's ability to capitalize on evolving market conditions and respond with agility to a challenging operating environment amid continued geopolitical tensions, while maintaining business continuity and safeguarding its crews and vessels".

January-June 2026 operating cash flow grew 235 percent year-on-year to SAR 3.87 billion.

"Net debt declined by 34 percent year-on-year to SAR 6.62 billion, while the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 0.72x at the end of June 2026, compared with 2.19x a year earlier, further strengthening the Company's financial flexibility to pursue future growth opportunities", it added.

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Bahri said it has expanded its fleet with the acquisition of five chemical tankers, four of which have reached full commercial operations. With the sale of an older very large crude carrier (VLCC), Bahri's owned fleet consisted of 107 vessels as of June, Wednesday's statement said.

"Following the end of the second quarter, the Company signed a contract to build two new container and roll-on/roll-off vessels, increasing its newbuild orderbook to 12 vessels scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2030", it added.

Chief executive Engr Ahmed Ali Alsubaey said, "Our whole fleet remained commercially deployed during the quarter, enabling Bahri to provide continuity of service to our customers".

Bahri reported "zero-fatality and zero-oil-spill record" for Q2.

It previously acknowledged an "incident" on VLCC WEDYAN while exiting the Strait of Hormuz on July 7.

"We are pleased to confirm that all crew members and personnel on board are safe and accounted for, with no reported injuries. The vessel's cargo remains secure, and the vessel remains in a seaworthy condition", Bahri said in a statement July 8.

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