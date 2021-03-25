Saudi Shipyard to Host Drilling Equipment Service Facility

RigQuip Drilling Services reported Wednesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Zamil Shipyards to establish a drilling equipment service facility at the latter firm’s shipyard in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The RigQuip-Zamil collaboration stemming from the MOU represents the first partnership of its kind in Saudi Arabia, RigQuip noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm pointed out the new Dammam base will provide both companies’ clients drilling equipment inspection and service as well as berthing and full maintenance, repair, and operating shipyard services.

“The provision of our services, integrated with those available from Zamil’s team, will greatly enhance our combined ability to serve our valuable clients in the Kingdom,” remarked Dan Wibberley, RigQuip’s operations manager for the Middle East and North Africa.

RigQuip pointed out that Zamil services both the Arabian Gulf and Red Sea regions. It added the MOU represents part of Zamil’s broader strategy to develop an integrated drilling and marine center of excellence linked to Saudi Arabia’s “Vision 2030” economic development initiative.

“We’re excited to make this announcement, which adds a range of new services to Zamil’s already extensive offering,” commented Nelson Mackie, Zamil’s head of business development and marketing. “With the addition of RigQuip and its services, we further cement our position as the most practical, reliable, and durable solutions provider in Kingdom, and continue to support Vision 2030.”

RigQuip already maintains operations in the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, United States, and Mexico.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.