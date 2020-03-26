Saudi Rig Revamp Wraps Up

International Maritime Industries (IMI) reported Thursday that it has completed maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) work for an ARO Drilling jack-up rig.

Currently working for Saudi Aramco in the Arabian Gulf, the ARO-2003 (SAR201) “Baker Marine” design jack-up underwent the MRO work at the Dammam Shipyard in Saudi Arabia, IMI revealed in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. IMI – a joint venture of Saudi Aramco, Lamprell, Bahri and Hyundai Heavy Industries – added that it led the project.

This successful project completion further strengthens the business relationship between ARO Drilling, IMI and Dammam Shipyard as well as contributing to the development of a localized industry,” remarked Darren Macdonald, chief operating officer for Zones A and D with IMI. “IMI is delighted to have been able to complete this project for ARO on-time and safely. We look forward to supporting ARO again in the very near future.”

IMI noted that it is building what reportedly will be the largest full-service maritime facility in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region at The King Salman Complex for International Maritime Industries and Services at Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia. The firm pointed out the facility’s annual capacity will be four newbuild offshore rigs, more than 43 newbuild vessels including very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and the ability to service more than 260 maritime products. IMI added that it expects major production operations to start at the facility toward the end of this year, with full production capacity anticipated by 2022.

“ARO is committed to increasing our presence in the region and we are pleased to have successfully completed the ARO-2003 (SAR201) on schedule, but most importantly safely,” stated ARO Director of Projects Thomas Schlueter. “Awarding this project to IMI enabled us to use local manufacturing capabilities to support our fleet refurbishment activities.”

