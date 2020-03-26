Saudi Rig Revamp Wraps Up
International Maritime Industries (IMI) reported Thursday that it has completed maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) work for an ARO Drilling jack-up rig.
Currently working for Saudi Aramco in the Arabian Gulf, the ARO-2003 (SAR201) “Baker Marine” design jack-up underwent the MRO work at the Dammam Shipyard in Saudi Arabia, IMI revealed in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. IMI – a joint venture of Saudi Aramco, Lamprell, Bahri and Hyundai Heavy Industries – added that it led the project.
This successful project completion further strengthens the business relationship between ARO Drilling, IMI and Dammam Shipyard as well as contributing to the development of a localized industry,” remarked Darren Macdonald, chief operating officer for Zones A and D with IMI. “IMI is delighted to have been able to complete this project for ARO on-time and safely. We look forward to supporting ARO again in the very near future.”
IMI noted that it is building what reportedly will be the largest full-service maritime facility in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region at The King Salman Complex for International Maritime Industries and Services at Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia. The firm pointed out the facility’s annual capacity will be four newbuild offshore rigs, more than 43 newbuild vessels including very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and the ability to service more than 260 maritime products. IMI added that it expects major production operations to start at the facility toward the end of this year, with full production capacity anticipated by 2022.
“ARO is committed to increasing our presence in the region and we are pleased to have successfully completed the ARO-2003 (SAR201) on schedule, but most importantly safely,” stated ARO Director of Projects Thomas Schlueter. “Awarding this project to IMI enabled us to use local manufacturing capabilities to support our fleet refurbishment activities.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Nabors Cuts 2020 Capex and Salaries
- Oxy Adds to Cuts and Icahn Wins Board Appointments
- Energy Survey Confirms Plunging Industry Activity
- Saudi-Russia Truce Would Be Too Late to Save OPEC+ Legacy
- Key Energy Services Names New President, CEO
- US and Saudi Arabia Talk Oil Stabilization
- Magnolia to Dial Back Spending for Rest of 2020
- Oceaneering Wins FLNG Contract
- Chevron Lummus Global Snags Asia Refinery Contract
- Saudi Rig Revamp Wraps Up
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Shell Halts Ethane Cracker Construction
- US Well Services Cutting Costs and Reducing Staff
- Frac Tracker Sees Plunging Spread Count
- Houston Firm Building Gulf Coast Oil Export Operation
- Apache, FTS International Add to Oilpatch Layoffs
- Texas Regulator Considers Oil Output Cuts
- Oil Falls As Russia Reportedly Escalates Price War
- Permian Still Accounts for More Than Half of US Rigs
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields