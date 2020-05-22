Saudi Petchems Contract Goes to McDermott

A subsidiary of Advanced Petrochemical Co. has awarded McDermott International, Inc. a contract for a propane dehydrogenation unit.

McDermott stated that its Lummus Technology business will provide the license and basic engineering package for a “CATOFIN” PDH unit at Advanced Global Investment Co.’s new grassroots petrochemical complex in Jubail, Saudi Arabia. It added the new unit will be capable of producing 843,000 metric tons per annum of propylene.

“The CATOFIN technology that Lummus licenses worldwide, alongside our partner Clariant, provides a highly reliable, lower-cost route to propylene, with a lower carbon footprint,” Lummus Senior Vice President Leon de Bruyn commented in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

McDermott noted that APC previously licensed CATOFIN technology for its first PDH unit, also in Jubail, 17 years ago.

“APC’s decision to proceed with CATOFIN technology for their second unit is a testament to the successful operation of their PDH unit and consistent performance as a top quartile PDH complex,” added de Bruyn.

Although it did not specify the contract value, McDermott stated that it is “sizable” and ranges from $1 million to $50 million.

