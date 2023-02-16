Saudi Minister Says OPEC+ Deal Will Remain in Place All Year
The OPEC+ alliance plans to stick with an oil deal agreed in late 2022 for the rest of the year, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said, reinforcing earlier signals from the group.
In October, OPEC and its partners took the unusual step of assigning fixed production targets for a full year ahead. Key officials have indicated they intend to leave the quotas unchanged throughout 2023, and the comments from Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman are the most emphatic to date.
“The agreement that we struck in October is here to stay for the rest of the year, period,” the prince told Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd., during an interview in Riyadh on Feb. 14. “You need to make sure that the emergence of these positive signals in the market can be sustained.”
Prior to the interview — which was posted on Energy Aspects’ website — Prince Abdulaziz had already indicated that the bar for intervention by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will be high. He said earlier this month in Riyadh that — with respect to production adjustments — “I will believe it when I see it and then take action.”
The United Arab Emirates, another key OPEC nation, also suggested this week that there is little need for the group to alter its course. Global oil supply and demand are evenly matched, with inventories comfortable and crude price levels “a testimony of the balance,” Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei told Bloomberg TV in Dubai.
--With assistance from Paul Wallace.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Sleeping Gulf Coast Giant Begins Stirring
- When Will Oil Demand Peak?
- Iceland Strikes Threaten Fuel Supplies, Tourism in Capital Area
- Scottish First Minister to Resign
- Strong Performance Expected from Majors in 2023
- Eni, Repsol Push Maduro for More Control in Venezuela Oil Fields
- Aibel Gets More Hammerfest LNG Work
- IOG Suspends Southwark A2 and Turns To Blythe H2
- Zephyr Ready for Flow Tests at 36-2 LNW-CC Well in Paradox Basin
- Oil Volatility Hits Yearly Low
- Demand Projected to Hit More Than 102MM Barrels Per Day in 2024
- Biden Administration Plans to Sell 26 Million Barrels of Crude
- Russia Drills Most Oil in a Decade
- What's the Best Way to Ask for More Money from Your Oil, Gas Employer?
- Top Headlines: What Would War-End Mean for Global Oil and Gas?
- OPEC Urges Countries to Invest Significantly More in Oil
- Biden Wants Citizens to Police Oil Wells for Methane
- Thailand's Largest Coal Producer to Boost US Shale Gas Investment
- Despite Economic Hurdles the US Says Climate Crisis Is Opportunity
- Russia Was Forced Into Oil Production Cuts
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- New SPR Bill Passes House
- What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration
- Biden To Support ConocoPhillips Alaska Oil Project, Defying Greens
- Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas
- USA EIA Reveals Latest Gasoline and Diesel Price Forecasts
- Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?
- New Discoveries Make 2022 Highest Value Year In Over A Decade