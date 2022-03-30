Saudi Led Coalition in Military Oil Operation

The move follows a series of drone and rocket attacks by Houthi Rebels against Saudi Arabia in the past week.

The Saudi-led Coalition has announced a military operation to neutralize threats against its oil facilities and energy infrastructure, Dryad Global’s latest Triton Scout Maritime Security Threat Assessment (MSTA) has highlighted.

Dryad’s latest MSTA, which was updated on March 28, outlined that the move follows a series of drone and rocket attacks by Houthi Rebels against Saudi Arabia in the past week. In a statement posted on the White House website on March 25, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan described attacks against Saudi Aramco’s oil storage facilities in Jeddah as acts of terrorism.

“The Saudi-led coalition issued an ultimatum on 26 March warning of an impending airstrike if weapons were not removed from port of Hodeidah, port of Saleef and Sanaa airport,” Dryad’s latest MSTA noted.

“Shortly after the deadline airstrikes hit the Sanaa airport, in addition to several locations in Hodeidah district including four explosive laden vessels in the Al Salif port. On 27 March, the Houthis stated they are suspending missile and drone strikes in Saudi Arabia for three days to initiate a potential ceasefire,” the MSTA added.

“The ceasefire would involve the coalition first lifting the restrictions imposed by the coalition’s warships on Yemen’s Red Sea ports and stopping its airstrikes. It is unlikely that the coalition would agree to this ceasefire as it has historically sought an inclusive ceasefire simultaneously with reopening the ports and Sanaa airport,” the MSTA continued.

In September 2019, Saudi Aramco revealed that fires had occurred at the company’s plants in Abqaiq and Khurais as a result of “terrorist attacks with projectiles”. The attacks led to a production suspension of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day, Aramco highlighted at the time.

Russia-Ukraine

Looking at other regions, the MSTA continued to advise that all commercial operators avoid any transit or operations within the Ukrainian EEZ and the EEZ of Russian Crimea.

“Russia’s domestic intelligence agency recently stated that due to storm weather several hundred mines Ukrainian placed mines had drifted into the western Black Sea after breaking off from cables near Ukrainian ports,” the MSTA noted.

“The claims were dismissed as disinformation by Ukraine. Whilst it is important to recognize that the FSB is highly likely to be placing greater emphasis on the discrediting of Ukraine rather than the enhancement of safety of life at sea, the risk of sea mines throughout the Western Black Sea remains significant,” the MSTA added.

“On the 26th March 22, Turkey is reported to have defused an “old mine” at the eastern entrance to the Black Sea temporarily closing the Bosporus strait to two-way traffic at the time,” the MSTA went on to state.

In its previous MSTA, which was updated on March 21, Dryad advised that all commercial operators avoid any transit or operations within the Ukrainian EEZ and the EEZ of Russian Crimea. Dryad’s February 28 MSTA noted that, since the outbreak of hostilities, a number of vessels had been struck by missiles within waters south of the Ukrainian port of Odessa.

