Saudi Firm Investing $1.5Bn In Egyptian Onshore Wind Project

Saudi developer, investor, and operator of power generation, desalinated water, and green hydrogen plants ACWA Power has signed a project agreement to develop a 1.1GW wind project in Egypt with an investment value of $1.5 billion.

The signing ceremony of the agreement took place at the headquarters of the Egyptian General Authority for Investment and Free Zones in Cairo, Egypt.

The ACWA Power-led consortium, comprising Hassan Allam Holding, will work together during the development phase to complete the site studies and secure the financing of this facility.

Located in the Gulf of Suez and Gabal el Zeit area, this wind project is the largest single contracted wind farm in the Middle East region and one of the largest onshore wind farms in the world. The project will be designed to use state-of-art wind turbines with blade heights of up to 720 feet, which helps in achieving the best use of the designated land plots in the most efficient way.

When complete, the project will mitigate the impact of 2.4 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year and provide electricity to 1,080,000 households.

“This milestone wind project falls within the framework of the Egyptian government’s strategy to diversify its energy sources and leverage the country’s rich natural resources, especially in renewable energy. The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy is taking concrete actions to ensure the resilience of our energy strategy, because of the escalating changes that the world is witnessing, which aim to increase the contribution of renewable energy to up to 42 percent by 2035,” Mohamed Shaker El-Markabi, Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, said.

He added that the 1.1GW wind project confirms Egypt’s commitment to spearheading the use of renewable energy sources to reduce the impact of carbon emissions produced by conventional energy sources, as Egypt gears up to host the United Nations Climate Conference – COP 27 – in November 2022.

This project was also a leading example of the Egyptian government’s efforts to increase the participation of the private sector in implementing green energy projects in Egypt as well as attracting investments from international, Arab, and local companies into the country, El-Markabi stated.

“We are honored to contribute to the strengthening ties of Saudi Arabia, our home, and Egypt via this milestone wind project, and extend our sincerest gratitude to the leaders of both countries in entrusting their faith in our abilities to realize their renewable energy mandates.

“With sustainable development at the top of the agenda for both states, progress cannot be made without concerted efforts in expanding infrastructure that is underpinned by renewables. This wind project demonstrates a commitment to realizing a greener tomorrow, despite global economic volatility, and we look forward to working with like-minded partners for a positive future.” Mohammad Abunayyan, ACWA Power Chairman, said.

This is ACWA Power’s third project—and first wind farm—in Egypt, after the 120MW Ben Ban solar independent power projects in the Aswan region and the 200MW Kom Ombo solar plant.

Hassan Allam Utilities, the investment and development arm for Hassan Allam Holding, currently operates a 50 MW solar plant in Benban solar park cementing its position as one of Egypt's leading green energy producers.

“The project marks an important milestone in Egypt's plans to decarbonize the energy sector and meet its targets under the country’s Intended Nationally Determined Contributions. We are proud to be part of this flagship project and look forward to a fruitful partnership.

"Egypt has embarked on a serious economic reform program sending a clear invitation to the private sector to support in building a greener and brighter future. As a group, Hassan Allam Holding is committed to being a positive contributor to the environment. We are adopting sustainability principles and expanding our investments into large-scale green energy projects," Dalia Wahba, Deputy CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Hassan Allam Utilities.