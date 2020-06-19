Saudi Aramco Propels Downstream Growth Strategy

Thanks to a major recent acquisition, Saudi Aramco has advanced its long-term growth strategy for the downstream oil and gas sector. Read on to learn more about this significant step, along with additional industry developments from the past week that caught the attention of Rigzone’s downstream readership.

Aramco Completes $69B SABIC Deal

Saudi Aramco this week revealed that it has acquired a 70-percent stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) for $69.1 billion, marking the oil giant’s latest move to boost its refining and petrochemicals capacity. In addition to supporting Saudi Aramco’s long-term downstream growth strategy, the deal is expected to give SABIC greater scale, investment potential and other benefits. Although it now owns a majority stake in SABIC, Saudi Aramco noted earlier this year that it does not plan to acquire the remaining shares.

Exxon Slows Gulf Refinery Expansion

Exxon Mobil Corp. is expanding the capacity of its refinery in Beaumont, Texas, by approximately 65 percent, transforming the facility into the largest refinery in the United States. As this Bloomberg article notes, however, it will take longer than expected for the Beaumont refinery to earn the designation. Citing unnamed sources, the news agency stated that ExxonMobil is pushing back the project’s completion to 2023 from 2022. The move reportedly will help the supermajor to weather low petroleum products demand and conserve cash. An ExxonMobil spokesperson declined comment on the Beaumont project but noted the company is considering various options to cut capital and operating expenses.

China to Add 440MM Barrels to Crude Stocks

Dubbing it the “‘big fill,’” IHS Markit reported this week that China’s crude oil inventories will increase by 440 million barrels during the first half of 2020. The firm pointed out the volume is unprecedented and dwarfs the United States’ largest-ever inventory build for a similar period of time. An IHS Markit analyst called China’s oil stocks increase a key factor behind the upward trend in crude prices since late April.

IEA Raises 2020 Oil Demand Forecast

Referencing a better-than-expected market recovery from COVID-19 lockdowns, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has increased its 2020 oil demand projection to 91.7 million barrels per day (bpd). The upward revision amounts to a 500,000-bpd change. To be sure, IEA still expects this year’s oil demand to be 8.1 million bpd lower than the pre-pandemic level. For 2021 it forecasts a 97.4 million-bpd demand figure, surpassing this year’s estimate by 5.7 million bpd.

