Saudi Arabia Hikes Its Oil Prices
Saudi Arabia issued big price increases for its crude to Europe and the Mediterranean, while also unexpectedly lifting the cost of barrels to Asia, a move that risks stifling demand for the kingdom’s barrels.
State-owned Saudi Aramco raised the prices of all grades to the US, northwest Europe and the Mediterranean, compared with July, according to a price list seen by Bloomberg. It also boosted its Arab Light prices to the key demand region of Asia, contrary to expectations in a Bloomberg survey.
Official selling prices to Europe were all lifted by 80 cents a barrel, vastly outpacing increases to the US and Asia. Meanwhile, Arab Medium crude in the Mediterranean was set at a record premium of $3.20 a barrel, while Arab Light was the highest since September at $3.50 above its benchmark.
Despite receiving the smallest price hike for Arab Light barrels, shipments to the US were set at the biggest OSP since at least 1999. The company lifted its flagship Arab Light crude for Asia by just 20 cents, to a premium of $3.20 a barrel.
Almost all of the traders and refiners surveyed by Bloomberg prior to the kingdom’s announcement earlier this week that it would extend into August its previously implemented 1-million-barrel-a-day supply cut had predicted no price change over the previous month. Aramco had already hiked prices for all of its grades to Asia for July.
Aramco’s July increases led at least two large European refiners to crimp their Saudi orders. Raising prices by 80 cents across all grades to northwest Europe and by $1.00-1.10 for Mediterranean destinations risks further suppressing demand for Saudi crude.
The kingdom’s effort to prop up oil prices is being assisted by OPEC+ ally Russia, which pledged a 500,000 barrels a day reduction in exports for August, though the announcements have so far had a muted impact on benchmark futures. Asian buyers may look elsewhere for alternative supplies if the curbs deprive them of barrels, or if Middle Eastern cargoes are deemed expensive.
Aramco sells about 60% of its crude to Asia, with its biggest buyers in China, Japan, South Korea and India. The exported cargoes are mostly under long-term contracts and pricing for these barrels are reviewed each month.
--With assistance from Sharon Cho.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Philippines' Top Court Shuts Door to Oil Exploration Deal with China
- Brent Would Likely Be Well Above $74-76 Band Were It Not for This Factor
- More Energy Organizations Back Mental Health Charter
- Aker BP Receives Green Light for Two Norwegian Projects
- Norway Regulator Gives Go-Ahead for Development of Two Equinor Fields
- BP to Invest $10MM in Waste-to-Fuel Company
- Soaring Interest Rates Are Quietly Transforming Oil Markets
- Texas Oil and Gas Is Ready for Hurricane Season
- Oil Prices Nearly Flat After Choppy Trading Session
- Saudi Arabia Hikes Its Oil Prices
- Frontera Makes Oil Discovery in Guyana
- Where Do Total Recoverable Oil Reserves Stand?
- North America Sees Rig Loss Regression
- What Was OPEC's Net Oil Export Revenue in 2022?
- USA Awards Contracts for SPR Purchase of 3.2MM Barrels
- Eni Sells Congo-Brazzaville Oil Assets to Perenco
- Analysts Talk Saudi Oil Cut Extension
- This Has Not Been the Most Exciting Quarter for Oil Price Dynamics
- Petrofac Scores $700MM ADNOC Deal
- Biden Government Bins Proposed Phase-Down of Fossil Fuel Output
- Merger of Equals to Create $5.4B Houston Drilling Company
- Analyst Looks at Decreasing Oil Price
- Executives Predict Where WTI Oil Price Will End Up in 2023
- Frontera Makes Oil Discovery in Guyana
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- TotalEnergies Find Could Hold 400MM Barrels of Oil Equivalent
- Oil and Gas Megatrends to 2050
- Gulf of Mexico Sees Piracy Increase
- Americas Exploration Heats Up
- Why Aren't Oil Prices Higher?