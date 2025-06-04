Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Asia as OPEC+ Adds More Barrels

Saudi Aramco cut the price of its main oil grade to buyers in Asia.

Saudi Aramco cut the price of its main oil grade to buyers in Asia after OPEC+ continued with its outsized output increases for a third month.

The Saudis led the producer group over the weekend in agreeing to raise production by 411,000 barrels a day in July, a third straight month of outsized hikes. In tandem with US President Donald Trump’s trade war, the supply increases have helped drive benchmark oil prices about 12% lower in London since early April.

State producer Aramco will cut the price for Arab Light crude, its flagship grade, by 20 cents a barrel to $1 a barrel more than the regional benchmark for Asian customers, a price list seen by Bloomberg shows. The decrease is nevertheless smaller than a 35-cents-a-barrel reduction anticipated in a survey of refiners and traders.

After surprising markets in April with the announcement of a bigger-than-planned output hike, the Saudis have kept pressing for more oil. The step aims to win back market share and takes away some of the advantage of a handful of OPEC+ members who’ve overproduced. Russia, which at times has exceeded its quota, was among those pushing for a more moderate supply hike in July.

Refiners have continued to enjoy healthy margins for products as many countries move into a higher summer demand period.

Still, crude stockpiles are starting to increase, indicating supply is outweighing demand, and refinery profits slipped at the end of last month.