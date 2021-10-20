Saudi Arabia Believes OPEC+ Can't Decrease Natural Gas Prices
Saudi Arabia said any extra oil from the OPEC+ cartel would do little to bring down surging natural gas prices.
“We see our role as extremely limited,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said during the CERAWeek India Energy Forum on Wednesday. “The issue is not the availability of crude oil. Even if we made it available in tons and tons, who’s going to burn it? Who is in need of it? And are they in need of crude or in need, for example, of gas?”
Gas and coal futures have soared to record highs in recent weeks amid shortages of the fuels across much of Europe and Asia. Oil has also risen as some power producers switch to crude, but it’s been less volatile, thanks in part to OPEC+ committing to steady production increases.
Prince Abdulaziz said oil demand may rise by 500,000 to 600,000 barrels a day if the northern hemisphere’s winter is colder than normal. That’s roughly 0.5% of global consumption.
Any further boost to demand may be limited because many gas-fired generators cannot switch easily to oil, which is also a far dirtier fuel.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- a 23-nation group led by Saudi Arabia and Russia -- have pledged to raise daily output by 400,000 barrels each month. Some major consumers, including the U.S. and Japan, have called on exporters to do more to lower oil prices, which are up around 65% this year to over $80 a barrel.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Rosneft Sells Stake in Vostok Oil
- UK Picks Two CCS Projects For Government Funding
- UK Reveals Strategy To Reach Net-Zero By 2050
- Guyana Looking To Build 135-Mile Subsea Gas Pipeline
- Putin Not Coming To COP26 Climate Summit
- BW Energy Starts Production From Tortue Phase 2 Off Gabon
- Vroon PSV Scores One-Year Deal With TotalEnergies
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- Oxy Sells Ghana Assets for $750MM
- Dems Begin Scrutiny of Abandoned Oil Equipment
- Halliburton Strikes Electric Frac Deal
- Shell Announces New Directors
- Energy Squeeze Triggers Unusual Cushing Decline
- BP To Buy All Crude Oil From Cliff Head Field
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit