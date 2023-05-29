Sapura Energy Names 2 New Directors

Sapura Energy has appointed two new board members, Wan Mashitah Binti Wan Abdullah Sani and Datuk Nur Iskandar Bin A Samad, as Independent Non-Executive Directors, effective May 26, 2023. Both directors are seasoned energy industry professionals.

Wan Mashitah Binti Wan Abdullah Sani brings over 28 years of experience in the male-dominated industry, with 12 years in senior leadership positions. Sapura Energy noted in its statement that throughout her career, she has been actively involved in strategic and operational decision making, contributing to the growth and success of prominent organizations. Her expertise spans various areas, including finance, strategic planning, project costing, and supply chain management.

In her most recent role as the CEO of E&P Operations and Maintenance Services, she played a pivotal role in steering the transition of the company from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petronas to a privately-owned entity, the statement reads.

Prior to her role at EPOMS, Wan Mashitah served at Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad (MHB) from 2008 to 2020, starting as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and rising through the ranks to the position of Managing Director and CEO, Sapura Energy said.

Datuk Nur Iskandar Bin A Samad began his career in 1980 as a Trainee Engineer at Petronas, where he progressed through the ranks and assumed the role of Process Engineer, accruing over 41 years of experience in the downstream oil, gas and petrochemical industry.

Since 1987, Datuk Nur Iskandar held several leadership roles across the petrochemical industry, in companies such as Malaysia LNG, Polypropylene Malaysia, and MTBE Malaysia, before joining Petronas Gas Berhad as General Manager of Plant Operations Division in 2001, Sapura Energy reminded.

From 2001 to 2012, he held various senior leadership roles within Petronas, including the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Petronas Fertilizer (Kedah); Senior General Manager of Petronas Human Resource Management (Leadership & Development Capabilities); and Managing Director/CEO of Petronas Penapisan Melaka and Malaysian Refining Company.

His most recent role was as Project Director (Petrochemical) of Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) from 2012 until 2021, the statement reads.

"We are extremely pleased that Puan Wan Mashitah and Datuk Nur Iskandar have accepted the challenging roles as members of our Board. Their stellar industry backgrounds and business acumen will significantly bolster Sapura Energy’s collective expertise as we strive to turn around the Company. We look forward to their wisdom in steering the implementation of our Reset plan while charting a sustainable path in the energy transition," Sapura Energy Chairman Dato’ Mohammad Azlan Abdullah said.

To remind, the company recently posted an operating profit of $153.2 million, swinging up from a $478.1 million loss in the financial year 2022.

