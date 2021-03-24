Sapura Energy Founder Retires

Sapura Energy Berhad has revealed that its president and group chief executive officer, Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin, has retired after leading the business for more than 25 years.

Shamsuddin has been succeeded by Datuk Mohd Anuar Taib, who took over the helm as Sapura Energy group chief executive officer on March 23. Sapura Energy’s succession plan was announced last year, ahead of Shamsuddin reaching the retirement age of 60 on March 22.

Shamsuddin founded Sapura Energy in the mid 1990’s. According to a statement posted on the company’s website, he built the group from its humble beginnings as a diving contractor into the global integrated energy company that it is today. Sapura Energy now has a presence in more than 20 countries, with an international workforce of more than 11,000 people representing 37 nationalities.

Taib joined Sapura Energy as an independent director in August 2020 and was appointed chief operating officer and ceo designate in October 2020. His previous roles included chairman of Shell companies in Malaysia and Petronas executive vice president and CEO, Upstream. Taib’s oil and gas career with Sarawak Shell Berhad in 1990.

“On behalf of the board of directors, we wish to record our gratitude to Tan Sri Shahril, whose vision and determination turned Sapura Energy into a Malaysian multinational company capable of competing and winning on the global stage,” Chairman Tan Sri Shamsul Azhar Abbas said in a company statement.

“His leadership enabled Sapura Energy to grow from a domestic focused player into a renowned energy company serving the entire upstream value chain; and his foresight set the foundation for the group to progress beyond oil and gas into renewables,” he added.

In a farewell note, Shamsuddin paid tribute to the people of Sapura Energy, whose tenacity resulted in the group’s resilience, he said. “We have seen a profitable turnaround in 2020 despite the challenging environment for the industry and the false narratives of a fickle market,” Shamsuddin wrote.

“Permodalan Nasional Berhad holds the biggest stake in Sapura Energy, which means our ultimate owners are the 14 million unitholders in the investment arm. These are ordinary Malaysians who have entrusted their savings to PNB,” he added.

Commenting on his successor, Shamsuddin stated, “he has the experience, caliber and mettle to bring Sapura Energy upwards in the next phase of our journey”.

“It gives me great comfort to know that he has been well-received by the organization, and that he has been able to hit the ground running. This is a measure of both Datuk Anuar’s qualities, and the Sapura Energy values embedded within our people,” he added.

