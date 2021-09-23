Sapura Energy CFO Steps Down

Sapura Energy Berhad has announced that Reza Abdul Rahim will step down from his position as Group Chief Financial Officer.

Rahim, who has spent more than five years in the role, will be leaving Sapura Energy to pursue other opportunities, according to the company. Andy Chew, who is currently Vice President, Group Controller at Sapura Energy, will transition into the role of Acting Group Chief Financial Officer following Reza’s departure.

Rahim first joined Sapura Energy in 2012 as the Senior Vice President of the Offshore Construction and Subsea Services Division. He was later appointed as the Senior Vice President, Group Strategy and Regional Development and became the Group Chief Financial Officer on June 1, 2016. Rahim played a pivotal role in enabling Sapura Energy to gain assets and capabilities in engineering and construction, drilling and exploration and production, according to the company, which noted that he was instrumental in creating several strategic partnerships for the group.

“Reza is an integral part of the Sapura Energy growth story,” Sapura Energy Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Anuar Taib said in a company statement. “He helped to build the group into the global integrated energy services and solutions provider that we are today,” Taib added in the statement.

“On behalf of the group, I would like to thank Reza for his professional leadership and commitment, putting us on better footing to embrace the energy transition … We wish him well in his future endeavors,” Taib went on to say.

Back in March, Sapura Energy announced that its President and Group Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin was retiring after leading the group for more than 25 years. The outgoing Tan Sri Shahril was succeeded by Taib, who took over on March 23.

In April, the company announced the appointments of Datuk Iain Lo and Bernard di Tullio to its board of Directors, effective May 1. Iain joined the board as an independent and non-executive director, while Tullio joined as non-independent non-executive director.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com