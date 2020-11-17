Sapura Bags Major Middle East Contract
Sapura Energy Berhad (KLSE: SAPNRG) has announced a major contract win in the Middle East via its subsidiary Sapura Fabrication Sdn Bhd – Qatar Branch.
The segment was recently awarded a contract by Total E&P Golfe to provide engineering, procurement, supply, construction, installation and pre-commissioning of two sixteen-inch pipelines connecting three platforms in Qatar’s offshore Al-Khalij field in Block 6. Works are expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2022.
The project is said to be part of several contracts recently won by Sapura Energy’s Engineering and Construction (E&C) and Drilling divisions, which have a combined value of approximately $148.3 million (RM 611 million), according to Sapura Energy. The company said the contract wins demonstrate Sapura Energy’s resilience in a challenging environment, progressing the company’s strategy of leveraging on its agility and assets to expand international reach.
Sapura Fabrication previously bagged a contract from Carigali-PTTEPI Operating Company Sdn Bhd (CPOC) for the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, transportation and installation and hook-up and commissioning of host tie-in and brownfield modification work for the Additional Andalas Pipeline Project Phase 4 Development. Earlier this year, Sapura Energy announced that it was awarded the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and pre-commissioning of a 20-inch 29-kilometer subsea pipeline for the same project.
Sapura Drilling Holdings Limited was also previously awarded a contract by Total Exploration and Production Congo for the provision of its Tender Assist Drilling Rig ‘Sapura Berani’. The scope of the contract comprises the provision of semi tender-assist drilling rig services for three wells offshore Congo, commencing in the fourth quarter of next year for a period of three months.
Sapura Energy describes itself as a leading global integrated oil and gas services and solutions provider. Headquartered in Malaysia, the company has a presence in more than 20 countries, according to its website.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
