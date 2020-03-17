Santos Takes Virus Measures

Santos revealed Tuesday that it is taking a range of measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Santos revealed Tuesday that it is taking a range of measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has banned international business travel and restricted domestic business travel to “business-critical activities” only and has introduced heightened personal hygiene awareness and practices at all of its work locations.

Santos is also implementing a compulsory COVID-19 self-assessment declaration to be completed by all personnel accessing a Santos site and it has set up a pandemic taskforce.

The taskforce includes independent experts and is said to be meeting daily to develop and implement “additional measures” as the pandemic progresses, as well as “business continuity and contingency measures”.

“Santos is continuing to work with and take the advice of health authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which in these early stages of a new virus, could overwhelm the health system if we relax efforts to contain it,” Santos said in a company statement.

“We are focused on the safety and wellbeing of our people and their families, and safety and production-critical activities that ensure the security of energy supplies to our customers in Australia and Asia,” the company added.

“We will continue to update our employees, contractors, visitors and communities,” Santos continued.

Santos, whose head office is in Adelaide, South Australia, describes itself as an Australian energy pioneer. The business is one of the leading independent oil and gas producers in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Santos’ website.

As of March 16, Australia has 298 confirmed cases of the virus, with five deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). The total number of confirmed cases around the globe stands at 167,511, with 6,606 deaths, as of March 16, WHO data shows. WHO characterized the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic on March 11.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com