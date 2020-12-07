Santos Signs Long Term Barossa LNG Supply Deal

Santos (ASX: STO) has announced that it has signed a binding long-term LNG supply and purchase agreement with Diamond Gas International Pte Ltd (DGI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation, for the supply of LNG from the Barossa project.

The deal contains a contractual commitment for the supply and purchase of 1.5 million tons per annum of Santos equity LNG from Barossa for a period of ten years with extension options, at a price based on the Platts Japan Korea Marker (JKM), Santos revealed. The company said it also has options to pursue further LNG transactions through commercial flexibilities negotiated with DGI.

In addition to the agreement, Santos and Mitsubishi Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly investigate opportunities for carbon neutral LNG from Barossa.

“Barossa is a globally-competitive, low-cost brownfield LNG project providing new supply into a tightening LNG market, where JKM-based pricing is an increasingly deep, liquid and flexible marker for both sellers and buyers,” Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said in a company statement.

“Santos is delighted to establish a long-term relationship with Mitsubishi, a major Japanese company with deep LNG expertise,” he added.

The executive vice president and CEO of the Natural Gas Group of Mitsubishi, Jun Nishizawa, said the agreement is a significant milestone for both companies. The president and chief operating officer of DGI, Gen Kunihiro, said the agreement is a significant step towards strengthening the relationship between both companies and will contribute to DGI’s stronger presence in the market.

Santos currently holds a 62.5 percent operated interest in the Barossa joint venture along with partner SK E&S, which holds the remaining 37.5 percent stake. Completion of a planned sell-down will see Santos’ interest in the Barossa project change to 50 percent.

