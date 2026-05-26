Santos Says Moomba CCS Delivering Emissions Reduction at Scale

The Moomba Carbon Capture and Storage project onshore South Australia permanently sequestered 2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in over 18 months, the equivalent of taking 826,000 cars off the road, Santos said.

The Moomba Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project onshore South Australia permanently sequestered 2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in over 18 months, the equivalent of taking 826,000 cars off the road, Santos Ltd said.

"In just over 18 months of operation, Moomba is already demonstrating its mettle in delivering emissions reductions at scale and directly contributing to Santos achieving its 2030 Scope 1 and 2 equity emissions reduction target - five years ahead of plan", managing director and chief executive Kevin Gallagher said in an online statement.

The project started operation October 2024, according to Santos. "In the 2024/5 reporting period Moomba CCS stored ~1Mt CO2e [million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent], equivalent to approximately one-third of the total reduction in Safeguard Mechanism covered emissions versus the prior year", Santos said. The Safeguard Mechanism provides legislated limits on the Earth-warming emissions of the country's biggest industrial facilities.

"To date, the Moomba CCS project has received more than 1.19 million Australian Carbon Credit Units for CO2e injected from project start-up to 30 September 2025", Santos said.

The project injects into depleted reservoirs near the Moomba oil and gas gathering and processing complex, which serves the onshore Cooper and Eromanga basins.

Australia's first large-scale onshore hub to capture and geological store CO2, Moomba CCS is designed to store up to 1.7 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of CO2, depending on the availability of CO2. That is level with the emissions of 700,000 gasoline cars annually, according to Santos.

"CCS is an incredible opportunity for Australia to secure its standing as the region's carbon storage powerhouse - unlocking new skilled, secure, well-paying jobs and international investment", said Gallagher.

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"Santos' acreage in the Cooper/Eromanga Basins alone has the potential for injection of up to 20 Mt of CO2 per year for up to 50 years. We stand ready to work with governments and hard to abate sectors like steel and cement to deploy this cost-competitive, proven technology and deliver real decarbonization solutions".

Santos operates Moomba CCS with a 66.7 percent stake. Beach Energy Ltd, also an Australian oil and gas exploration and production player, holds the remaining interest.

Santos has secured agreements with potential domestic and overseas clients for its first CCS project. This interest "provides strong momentum for Moomba CCS phase two as a commercial service", Gallagher said October 17, 2024, as the company announced Moomba CCS' start-up.

In 2023 two Japanese companies partnered with Moomba CCS after Australia passed controversial legislation that would allow foreign companies to ship CO2 via Australian waters.

"The signing of a memorandum of understanding between Santos, JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation and ENEOS Corporation paves the way for a joint feasibility study that will evaluate the potential to capture, transport and sequester emissions from Japan, supporting expansion of the Moomba CCS project", Santos said December 18, 2023.

"The aggregation and management of carbon at Moomba would also support Santos' Energy Solutions low-carbon fuels ambitions and complement current studies with Tokyo Gas and Osaka Gas for potential low-carbon e-methane production in the Cooper Basin.

"This would facilitate the export of e-methane, made by combining green hydrogen with CO2 obtained from industrial emissions or direct air capture in a circular economy".

The companies agreed to study the potential of importing CO2 from Japan to Moomba CCS via either Gladstone, Queensland or Port Bonython, South Australia. The import targets were 5 MMtpa by 2030, 10 MMtpa by 2035 and 20 MMtpa by 2040.

Santos had signed a similar agreement with Australian power producer and gas distributor APA Group. "The collaboration will include an assessment of CCS pipeline transport routes from key emission sources in Gladstone, Port Bonython and Greater Sydney to the Moomba CCS facility in the Cooper Basin", Santos said November 22, 2023.

Santos also announced at the time an agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co PJSC for potential cooperation in the development of CCS technologies and the provision of CCS services such as shipping, as well as potential joint investments in CCS projects.

Santos aims to establish a carbon storage business with a capacity to permanently store 14 MMtpa of third-party CO2e emissions by 2040, according to a company statement November 19, 2024.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com