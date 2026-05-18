Santos, Repsol Start Oil Production at Alaska Project

'At plateau, production from the asset will be equivalent to 19 percent of Alaska's current output, delivering the first significant new crude volumes to the state in decades'.

Santos Ltd and Repsol SA have put onstream the Pikka oil development on Alaska's North Slope.

"At plateau, production from the asset will be equivalent to 19 percent of Alaska's current output, delivering the first significant new crude volumes to the state in decades and helping to revitalize the industry, create jobs and support the local economy", Spain's Repsol, 49 percent owner of the Pikka Unit, said in a press release.

Targeting the Nanushuk formation, Pikka is expected to produce up to 80,000 barrels per day gross. The partners expect to reach peak production in the third quarter.

"Pikka phase 1 has initiated production as part of the start-up and late-stage commissioning process that will lead to an initial ramp-up to 20,000 bbl/day (gross) over the next few weeks, while production is planned to be intermittent as key subsystems are progressively brought online", operator and 51 percent owner Santos said separately. "Production is then expected to be maintained at that level for about one month until water injection is established following the start-up of the Seawater Treatment Plant".

"At first oil, 28 development wells have been drilled, of which 21 have been stimulated and flowed back in line with pre-drill expectations", Australia's Santos added.

"First sales revenue is expected approximately two to three months following first oil, with Santos and its partner alternating tanker shipments from the Port of Valdez".

Santos managing director and chief executive Kevin Gallagher said, “Alaska has a huge runway ahead of it which will underpin value-accretive production growth for Santos for the long term".

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"When the Pikka Field was discovered, the Nanushuk formation was recognized as a new generation play in an established global super basin and we are proud to be at the forefront of unlocking its resource potential", Gallagher noted.

"We are already implementing technical drilling improvements that save time and cost, and we will continue to drive improved performance into the future", Gallagher added.

Repsol CEO Josu Jon Imaz said, "The start of production at Pikka will contribute decisively to revitalizing Alaska's oil sector after decades of decline and will consolidate the project as an important production hub in the area".

Earlier this year the partners completed the Quokka-1 appraisal well, which further delineates the Nanushuk reservoir.

"The Quokka-1 results demonstrate the exceptional quality of the Nanushuk reservoir and confirm our geological assessment of this significant accumulation", Gallagher said in a statement April 8. "Located strategically to the east of our Pikka phase 1 development, Quokka represents another high-return opportunity that strengthens our position on the North Slope and extends our development runway in Alaska for years to come".

Drilled to a total depth of 4,787 feet, Quokka-1 "encountered a high-quality reservoir with approximately 143 feet of net oil pay in the Nanushuk formation, demonstrating an average porosity of 19 percent", Santos said.

"Following a single-stage fracture stimulation, the well achieved a flow rate of 2,190 barrels of oil per day (bopd)", it added.

Reservoir sands "correlate" with the Mitquq-1 discovery well drilled in 2020 about six miles from Quokka-1, Santos said. Both are within the Quokka Unit.

"[F]luid analyses confirm the presence of high-quality, light-gravity oil, supporting strong well performance and improved pricing relative to Pikka oil", Santos added. "Together with additional geological data, these results underpin the potential for a two-drill-site development with production capacity comparable to Pikka phase 1.

"Santos has commenced development planning, including the initiation of key permitting activities".

Santos said it was evaluating the reserves potential of the planned two-drill-site project. It had declared 177 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2C contingent resources for the Quokka Unit as of yearend 2025.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com