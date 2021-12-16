Santos Preparing Drill Bit For Well Duo Near Dorado Field

Santos is ready to drill two exploration wells near the Dorado field offshore Australia. The drilling of the first will be in January 2022.

Santos’ partner in the project – Carnarvon Energy – said that the Noble Tom Prosser jack-up drilling rig started operations in the Carnarvon Basin.

Following the completion of these operations, the rig is expected to mobilize to the Pavo-1 well site. This is expected to be in mid-January 2022.

Santos hired Noble Corporation’s Noble Tom Prosser jack-up rig in the spring of 2021 to drill two wells – Pavo-1 and Apus-1 – expecting to start the drilling program in late 2021 but the operations had to be delayed.

Both prospects are located in the Bedout basin and have the potential to materially increase the aggregate development resource for the Dorado field if the drilling there reveals new reserves of hydrocarbons.

Ahead of the Pavo-1 and Apus-1 exploration wells drilling campaign, a 3D seismic survey was done in the Bedout Basin at the beginning of August.

As for the Pavo-1 well, it will target the primary Caley to Crespin interval, like the one intersected in the nearby Dorado field. It is then expected to drill deeper to acquire geological information on two deeper intervals to provide an enhanced understanding of the broader basin potential.

The Pavo-1 well is an attractive prospect, with Carnarvon expecting a mean recoverable volume of 82 million barrels of liquids and 108 billion cubic feet of gas. The well is located 26 miles east of Dorado in 290 feet of water.

The Pavo well drilling is scheduled to take around two months. After the well is complete, the rig will move some 12.5 miles southwest to drill Apus-1.

Apus-1 is in 275.5 feet of water and Carnarvon has estimated a mean recoverable volume of 235 million barrels of liquids and 408 billion cubic feet of gas. The well will target the Caley and Milne intervals, also similar to the ones at the Dorado field. If all goes well, drilling will take just over a month to complete.

According to Noble’s latest fleet status report, the Noble Tom Prosser rig is contracted to Santos until February 2022 and has nine additional one-well-priced options apart from the fixed-term deal.