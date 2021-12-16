Santos Preparing Drill Bit For Well Duo Near Dorado Field
Australian energy major Santos is ready to drill two exploration wells near the Dorado field offshore Australia. The drilling of the first will be in January 2022.
Santos’ partner in the project – Carnarvon Energy – said that the Noble Tom Prosser jack-up drilling rig started operations in the Carnarvon Basin.
Following the completion of these operations, the rig is expected to mobilize to the Pavo-1 well site. This is expected to be in mid-January 2022.
Santos hired Noble Corporation’s Noble Tom Prosser jack-up rig in the spring of 2021 to drill two wells – Pavo-1 and Apus-1 – expecting to start the drilling program in late 2021 but the operations had to be delayed.
Both prospects are located in the Bedout basin and have the potential to materially increase the aggregate development resource for the Dorado field if the drilling there reveals new reserves of hydrocarbons.
Ahead of the Pavo-1 and Apus-1 exploration wells drilling campaign, a 3D seismic survey was done in the Bedout Basin at the beginning of August.
As for the Pavo-1 well, it will target the primary Caley to Crespin interval, like the one intersected in the nearby Dorado field. It is then expected to drill deeper to acquire geological information on two deeper intervals to provide an enhanced understanding of the broader basin potential.
The Pavo-1 well is an attractive prospect, with Carnarvon expecting a mean recoverable volume of 82 million barrels of liquids and 108 billion cubic feet of gas. The well is located 26 miles east of Dorado in 290 feet of water.
The Pavo well drilling is scheduled to take around two months. After the well is complete, the rig will move some 12.5 miles southwest to drill Apus-1.
Apus-1 is in 275.5 feet of water and Carnarvon has estimated a mean recoverable volume of 235 million barrels of liquids and 408 billion cubic feet of gas. The well will target the Caley and Milne intervals, also similar to the ones at the Dorado field. If all goes well, drilling will take just over a month to complete.
According to Noble’s latest fleet status report, the Noble Tom Prosser rig is contracted to Santos until February 2022 and has nine additional one-well-priced options apart from the fixed-term deal.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- BP Starts Race For $1.3B Teeside CCS Construction Deal
- China Set to Start 2022 with Subdued Oil Appetite
- Granholm Stresses Biden Admin and Oil Must Work Together
- Noble Rig Arrives To Drill IOG Well. First Gas Off Target.
- Eni Inks Deal To Produce New Reserves In Algeria
- Omicron Poses Demand Puzzle for Oil Forecasters
- Shell Taps Cow Dung to Power German Trucks, Cut CO2
- Crude Reverses Course on Fed's Policy Announcement
- SRJ Buys Aberdeenshire Pipeline Services Co
- Shell Makes Another Discovery In GOM Perdido Corridor
- Petrobras Hires Third Seadrill Drillship For Buzios Field
- Oil Experiencing Pandemic Deja Vu
- Top Headlines: USA Set to Become Largest LNG Exporter in The World and More
- Saudis Warn Energy Transition Will Cause Oil Price Spikes
- ADNOC Announces Significant Onshore Find
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- Halliburton and Exxon in Talks for Oil Field Stake
- Exxon, QatarEnergy Get More Acreage Offshore Cyprus
- Key Oil and Gas Themes for 2022
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Petrobras Hires Seadrill Rig Tandem For Buzios Field Work