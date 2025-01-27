Santos Posts Quarter-on-Quarter Growth in Sales Revenue

Australian energy company Santos Ltd. has reported a $1.4 billion sales revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024, 10 percent above the prior quarter. The company, however, said in its quarterly report that its full-year sales revenue of $5.4 billion is 9 percent below 2023.

Production in the fourth quarter totaled 21.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), 1 percent below Q3 2024 production, while full-year production of 87.1 mmboe was 5 percent below 2023.

“The fourth quarter brought free cash flow for the full year to US$1.9 billion which positions the company well to deliver shareholder returns, backfill and sustain our existing business, complete our major projects, Barossa and Pikka, and progress our decarbonization plans”, Kevin Gallagher, Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said.

Gallagher added that Santos completed and ramped up its Moomba carbon capture and storage (CCS) project. “We achieved full injection rates and stable operation quicker than expected, and it continues to perform in line with expectations. At year-end, it had already stored almost 340,000 tonnes (gross) of CO2-equivalent. At full injection rates Moomba CCS avoids more emissions every four days than 10,000 electric cars avoid in one year”, he said.

“This is a game changer for the technology and a game changer for Santos, with Moomba providing a real injection of confidence that CCS works and can deliver on its promise of large-scale, cost-competitive emissions reduction”, Gallagher said.

“Our operational focus for 2025 will be to deliver our Barossa and Pikka projects within cost and schedule guidance. I am very pleased that we are making excellent progress towards first gas at Barossa in the third quarter of this year and first oil at Pikka in Alaska in 2026”, Gallagher said. “The Barossa Gas Project is almost 90 percent complete and advancing to its final stages. The Pikka project is almost 75 percent complete, with the second winter season pipelay activities underway and strong progress achieved to date. For both projects, well results are in line with pre-drill expectations”.

Gallagher said 2024 was also a successful year for Santos’ liquefied natural gas (LNG) business, with the company signing four new mid-term LNG contracts during the fourth quarter. “In the fourth quarter we signed a long-term LNG SPA with Shizuoka Gas Co. Ltd and a mid-term LNG SPA with TotalEnergies”, he said.

“In 2025 we will continue to focus on safety, delivering our development projects, decarbonizing our operations, and building a commercial carbon management services business, as well as becoming a leaner and more efficient organization”, Gallagher said.

