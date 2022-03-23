Santos Makes Significant Discovery Near Dorado Field

Santos has confirmed a significant oil discovery at the Pavo-1 exploration well some 30 miles east of the Dorado field.

Australian company Santos has confirmed a significant oil discovery at the Pavo-1 exploration well some 30 miles east of the Dorado field offshore Western Australia.

The well was drilled on the northern culmination of the greater Pavo structure and encountered a 196-foot gross hydrocarbon column in the primary Caley member reservoir target.

Wireline data has confirmed 150 feet of net oil pay, with an oil-water contact intersected at around 9,850 feet measured depth (MD). Excellent reservoir quality is interpreted from logs with 19 percent average porosity, permeabilities in the 100 to 1,000 millidarcy range, and hydrocarbon saturations averaging 80 percent, similar to that encountered in the Dorado field.

Wireline logging operations to collect pressure, sample, and rock data across the target Caley reservoir to inform resource volume estimates have been completed. Initial indications from rig site analysis are of light sweet oil with a low gas-oil ratio.

A 2C contingent resource for the northern culmination is assessed at 43 million barrels of oil (mmbbl) gross.

The result at Pavo-1 also significantly de-risks the hydrocarbon-bearing potential of the separate southern culmination of the greater Pavo structure. The southern culmination has an additional best estimate P50 prospective resource of 40 mmbbl gross. The probability of geologic success for the prospective resource in the southern culmination is assessed at 60 percent.

Santos managing director and CEO Kevin Gallagher described the Pavo discovery as a great result that could add further material value to the Dorado project through a potential low-cost tie-back to the proposed Dorado facility.

“The Pavo-1 success is expected to support a potential low-cost tie-back to the first phase of the proposed Dorado development, with Pavo north having an estimated breakeven cost of less than $10 per barrel, and future gas production from the Bedout basin providing a source of supply into our existing domestic gas infrastructure in Western Australia,” Gallagher said.

“With the global oil and gas markets seeing increased volatility, low-CO2 oil and gas resources at Dorado and Pavo add significantly to Australia’s national energy security. It is also very encouraging for the next exploration well in the current campaign – Apus-1 – which offers another potential nearby low-cost tie-in opportunity to the Dorado development.

“The Pavo-1 well result also proves the petroleum system in the basin is effective over a greater area, de-risking several nearby low-cost opportunities,” he added.

The Pavo-1 well is drilled using the Noble Tom Prosser jack-up rig in a water depth of approximately 290 feet and is currently drilling ahead to the final planned total depth of approximately 13,780 feet MD.

The deepening of the well is focused on Early Triassic and Upper Permian stratigraphy not previously drilled in the basin and will provide key information to de-risk a significant number of gas and oil prospects in the Bedout Sub-basin.

Once wireline logging operations are completed at the final total depth, the well will be plugged and permanently decommissioned as planned, and the rig will move to the Apus-1 well 12 miles southwest of Pavo-1.

Pavo-1 is located in petroleum permit WA-438-P operated by Santos with a 70 percent stake. Carnarvon is the only partner with a 30 percent stake.

