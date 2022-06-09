Santos Invests $250MM to Drill 130+ New Wells
Local Queensland jobs and the economy are set to benefit from a Santos GLNG investment of $250 million (AU$360 million) to drill and connect more than 130 new production wells in the Fairview gas field, Santos noted in a company statement this week.
The company, which revealed that work will start this month with first gas in October this year, said, at peak production, the project will produce around 78 terajoules per day, which it highlighted is equivalent to about 25 percent of domestic demand in Queensland.
“While the gas will feed the GLNG plant in Gladstone and bring in export revenue for the nation, investments like this free up other supply sources for the domestic gas market, which is desperately needed,” Santos Managing Director and CEO Kevin Gallagher said in a company statement.
“Since the GLNG project was sanctioned a little over a decade ago, Santos and its GLNG partners have contributed nearly AU$300 million [$215.4 million] in royalties to State revenues,” Gallagher added.
“Not only will this new investment provide ongoing employment for 160 drilling and construction contractors over the next two and a half years, it will deliver an additional AU$91.5 million [$65.7 million] in royalties for Queensland,” he continued.
Earlier this month, Santos announced that it and its joint venture partner Beach Energy had committed to works in the Cooper Basin to boost gas supply to the domestic market. This program of works includes bringing a fifth drilling rig into the basin, and optimizing well connections, and aims to deliver an additional 15 terajoules of gas per day by the end of the year, Santos revealed.
Santos created the GLNG project in 2007. The company describes the development as a pioneering project to convert natural gas, including coal seam gas from the Bowen and Surat Basins, into LNG for export to Asia. The project involved the development of gas fields in the Bowen and Surat Basins, the construction of a 260-mile underground gas transmission pipeline to Gladstone and a two-train liquefaction and storage facility on Curtis Island in Gladstone, Santos outlines on its website.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- VIDEO: Explosion at Texas LNG Plant
- Court Overturns Decision to Seize Iranian Oil Shipment
- Oil Just Formed a Bullish Continuation Pattern Targeting $140
- Courts Ban Fracking Off California Coast
- Yinson Names Brazil-Bound FPSO Anna Nery
- OPEC+ Set to Remove All Production Curbs in August
- Equinor Makes New Discovery Near Johan Castberg Field
- Sweden Banning Extraction Of Coal, Oil, And Gas
- Filling Up Standard UK Car with Petrol Tops $125 for First Time
- Norwegian Government To Discuss CCS Tax Exemption Proposals
- Shell Gets Green Light To Develop Jackdaw Gas Field
- Equinor Play Opening Well Gives No Oil
- Natural Gas Production In The Permian Hit Record Highs In 2021
- Israel Moving Energean Power FPSO To Karish Field Angers Lebanon
- No Gas, Oil In Highly Anticipated Sasanof Well Off Australia
- Big Oil Investors Backing Off From Paris-Aligned Climate Targets
- VIDEO: Explosion at Texas LNG Plant
- Iran Might Get US OK To Flow More Oil Even Without Nuclear Deal
- Aker BP Makes Minor Oil Discovery Near Valhall Field
- Louisiana Investigating Methane Cloud Spotted From Space
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers