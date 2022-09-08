Santos Gets Two Carbon Capture Permits Off Australia
Australian energy firm Santos has been awarded permits to undertake evaluation and appraisal work for the potential storage of CO2 in the offshore Carnarvon and Bonaparte basins off Australia.
Santos said that permits G-9-AP and G-11-AP would enable the company to pursue potential carbon capture and storage (CCS) opportunities with its joint venture partners.
Operatorship and 50 percent of G-9-AP was awarded to Santos while Chevron holds the remaining 50 percent stake. The permit covers an area of 1,385 square miles within the Carnarvon Basin. Santos will also operate the G-11-AP permit but will hold a 40 percent stake. Chevron and SK E&S are the partners in the permit and hold 30 percent stakes each. The permit covers an area of 10,130 square miles within the Bonaparte Basin.
Santos Managing Director and CEO Kevin Gallagher said the permits build on the company’s CCS strategy and have the potential to yield additional CCS opportunities.
“Carbon capture and storage is critical for the world to reduce emissions and in line with Santos’ net-zero scope 1 and 2 equity-share emissions by 2040 target, we are committed to looking at all options for CCS capabilities. Santos is working towards developing its three hub CCS strategy across our operating footprint in Australia and Timor-Leste, and the award of these permits represents a further demonstration of our commitment to that strategy.
“In the Carnarvon Basin, the permit creates potential new acreage for CCS beyond our Reindeer fields. This is particularly significant as our plans for a WA CCS hub at Reindeer and Devil Creek develop. The other permit is significant in size, covering more than 10,130 square miles in the Bonaparte Basin. Its proximity to our Bayu-Undan CCS project, which has the potential to be one of the largest CCS projects in the world, is important as we look to build our Northern Australia and Timor-Leste CCS hub.”
“At Santos, we have the technology, infrastructure, and knowledge to be able to deliver low-cost CCS competitively on a global scale. We know a large scale-up of CCS is required to meet the world’s climate objectives. Working with our partners to assess the storage potential in these permit areas will provide us with a greater understanding of the geology and inform us of the possible storage opportunities,” Gallagher said.
Santos’ first CCS project at Moomba will be one of the biggest in the world and paves the way for a significant carbon reduction and storage story for Santos and Australia. The project is 20 percent complete, with 100 million tons of CO2 capacity and contingent resources already booked. Also, Santos’ Bayu-Undan CCS project entered the front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase earlier this year.
It is worth noting that there are 133 commercial CCS projects operational or under development globally.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
