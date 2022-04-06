Santos Closing In On Dorado FID

Santos has stepped towards a final investment decision on the Dorado project located offshore Australia, which is expected in mid-2022.

Australian energy company Santos has stepped towards a final investment decision (FID) on the Dorado project located offshore Australia, which is expected in mid-2022.

Australia’s Minister for Resources and Water Keith Pitt said that Santos and its partner Carnarvon Energy accepted a production license offer covering the Dorado oil field in the Bedout Sub-Basin in Commonwealth waters, some 90 miles north of Port Hedland.

“At a time when Australia needs energy security more than ever, it’s great to see a new Australian oil project, discovered by Australian companies Santos and Carnarvon Energy, moving closer to being production-ready,” Pitt stated.

“The original Dorado-1 discovery made in 2018 represented the most significant new oil play offshore Western Australia in the last decade and opened up the Bedout and Beagle sub-basins as a major new oil and gas province for Australia,” he added.

This was followed up in February 2022 by the successful Pavo-1 exploration well, drilled 30 miles east of the Dorado field.

With that success and now the acceptance of the production license offer the Dorado project is moving towards a final investment decision and production via a low emissions intensity development. Initially, the project will concentrate on oil production and reinjection of the associated gas. Later production will recover natural gas for use in Western Australia.

Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said the Production License was an important step on the path towards a final investment decision on the Dorado Project.

“The Production License builds on recent momentum for the Dorado Project following the significant Pavo-1 discovery last month that has the potential to add further material value to the development.

“Global oil and gas markets are seeing increased volatility and western countries are looking to diversify their supply sources away from Russia which, according to the International Energy Agency, currently produces 18 percent of the world’s gas and 12 percent of its oil.

“In this environment, Dorado and Pavo have the potential to bolster Australia’s national energy security while Australian LNG projects help to meet the energy needs of our allies,” Gallagher said.

Minister Pitt said given current uncertainty around the world we must maintain our focus on developing our traditional oil and gas along with new energy metals and materials.

“I want to congratulate Santos and Carnarvon on their success with Dorado. This multi-billion-dollar project will enhance our oil security for the future. There is no doubt Australia needs new oil projects if we are to maintain our energy security and ensure our long-term national security. These projects bring new jobs and new investment into our oil and gas sector,” Pitt concluded.

According to a separate statement by Carnarvon, the production license will also allow the production of petroleum from other areas via the License Area. This means proximate resources like the Pavo oil field can potentially be tied back and produced using the Dorado FPSO.

To remind, Santos launched the front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase for the Dorado project in late June 2021 and awarded the FEED contract for the Dorado FPSO to Altera Infrastructure last August. The FID for the project is expected in mid-2022.

